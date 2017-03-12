‘Marines United 2.0’ Facebook Naked Photos Scandal: Less Than 10 Women Go Public

The “Marines United 2.0” naked photos Facebook scandal, as reported by the Inquisitr, has seen defiant naked photo sharers still using sites like Facebook, DropBox, and PornHub to spread the nude photos of female Marines. While the original “Marines United” Facebook group was closed, another one popped up. Yet and still victims of the naked photo Marines scandal are still being urged to come forward.

MU2.0: ‘Marines United 2.0’ Facebook Group Photos Now In PornHub, DropBox Videos https://t.co/hI6uCj1IJl pic.twitter.com/xYM057uNty — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) March 10, 2017

As seen in the above photo, Marisa Woytek is one of those active-duty Marines who came forward after it was revealed that her nude photos were shared online via the “Marines United” Facebook account. Marisa joined Gloria Allred at a recent press conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 8, in order to go public with the news that her and a former female Marine’s naked photos were posted online.

General Robert Neller, the Marine Corps commandant, has encouraged other women who are victims of the naked photo scandal uncovered from the “Marines United” Facebook group scandal to come forward. General Neller had strong words for those who shared the nude photos via social media and other means.

The women in the naked photos, according to the New York Times, should not fear coming forward and should trust the Marine Corps’ top officer, claims Neller. By cooperating with top Marine officials, female Marines who have found themselves the subjects of photos shared via the “Marines United” Facebook page can help the Marines investigate the matter at hand.

The women who have had their naked photos circulated via the “Marines United” Facebook pages are being called victims of cyber abuse, according to Newsweek. General Neller made a vow to hold the people responsible for the naked photo sharing accountable as he pleaded with victims to continue to come forward in public to tell their stories.

In fact, Neller told the naked photo sharing victims to “Trust us,” as reported by the Telegraph. Perhaps the plea from General Neller was so urgent due to the fact that less than 10 women have gone public thus far to confirm that they are in some of the naked photos being shared online.

“I mean, the only — the way that there’s going to be accountability in this, is if somebody comes forward and tells us what happened to them. But we would encourage anybody else who believes they’ve been involved in this to come forward… I’m going to ask them [victims] to trust us. There is no honor in denigrating a fellow Marine in any way, shape or form.”

Those women in the nude photo scandal, according to the BBC News, have made formal complaints about their naked photos appearing on websites without their permission.

Anon-IB, Girls Of MU: Naked Photo- And Video-Sharing Websites Shut-Down Petition – https://t.co/zoYW226pLK — toosan (@jimmyhoshi) March 12, 2017

The Marine Corps is creating a task force to specifically address the nude photo scandal, reports the Washington Post.

The hope and aim is that the Marines task force, according to Fox 5 San Diego, will provide enough education to Marines to stop the flow of naked photo sharing online.

The fallout has one mother of a Marine Corps member coming forward to claim that her daughter is being harassed, according to AOL, as a result of the naked photo scandal. According to that publication, more than two dozen women have come forward in the public to say that their naked photos were shared, but those women are comprised of both military and non-military personnel.

Although Neller reported that less than 10 women had come forward in the nude photo scandal, as reported by The Hill, Neller claimed that he knew about claims from The War Horse that reported approximately 30 victims.

[Featured Image by Nick Ut/AP Images]