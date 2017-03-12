Daylight Saving Time Experts Say That Moving Clocks An Hour Ahead Is Dangerous

Daylight saving time experts are now saying that the practice of moving clocks an hour ahead is more dangerous than helpful to most Americans. If that’s the case then why is the country still practicing it?

According to Reuters, some experts on the matter are saying that the practice of daylight saving time can be detrimental to people’s health and their productiveness.

American innovator and inventor, Benjamin Franklin, first proposed the practice of daylight saving time in 1874 when he said that Parisians could save up on their use of candles by forcing people to wake up earlier than usual in the morning.

Another major proponent of DST was New Zealander George Hudson whose passion for collecting insects motivated him to propose the practice of moving clocks an hour ahead because it gave him enough time to study little critters while there was still plenty of sunlight.

Since then the practice of moving clocks an hour ahead was for economical purposes and recreational ones as well but scientists these days are saying that the health of people is at risk when they’re forced to adjust their sleep schedules according to the daylight saving time.

Dr. Amneet Sandhu, a cardiology fellow at the University of Colorado, studied the effects of daylight saving time on patients and he discovered that moving the clock an hour ahead at the start of the DST showed that the rate of heart attacks increased.

In his study, Dr. Sandhu examined 42,000 hospital admissions in Michigan and according to him an average of 32 people suffered from a heart attack on any given Monday.

But when he examined the patients more closely he discovered that after the daylight saving time was implemented, which is always on a Sunday, there was an increase of eight people suffering from a heart attack the following morning.

Dr. Sandhu said, “Our study suggests that sudden, even small changes in sleep could have detrimental effects,”

Experts are saying that more people are likely to suffer strokes or even cause car accidents after the DST has been implemented.

Productivity in the workplace suffers as well when daylight saving time is on according to experts, which may dispel the notion that this practice results in higher production in offices or factories.

Not only are office workers affected by the DST but judges’ performance can be affected as well.

In Reuters‘ report they said that federal judges took a longer time handing out sentences after the DST was implemented as compared to when they were still working under normal time.

Another supposed advantage of daylight saving time that is now being debunked by experts is the thought that it saves up energy.

During Benjamin Franklin’s time it’s more obvious that DST can save up energy seeing that most people used candles at the time. But in modern times it’s not so easy to see that DST is still saving energy and according to experts it’s no longer doing that.

According to Alabama News Center, studies have shown that the practice of DST didn’t help save energy as it was discovered that more people used more electricity after it was implemented.

With several indications that daylight saving time is not as beneficial as people used to think that it was there is now a growing demand to stop using the practice but according to experts it may not be as easy as some may think.

Not all Americans are in agreement that DST is detrimental especially those in California where summer evenings are much more cherished by many when there are more hours of sunlight for them to stroll in the park.

According to Mercury News, Californians are arguing their case that daylight saving time should be implemented because moving their clocks an hour ahead provides them more daylight to spend enjoying their spare time such as walks in the park and watching their kids play Little League baseball.

Jeff Canter, who manages Santa Teresa’s Little League, says that most parents love DST because it gives them enough time to get off work and head out to the baseball park to watch or even help out in their children’s games.

So despite the apparent health risks and almost non-existent effect on energy consumption some people are willing to contradict the findings of daylight saving time experts all because for them there is no downside to this ancient practice.

[Featured image by Charlie Riedel/AP Images]