Taylor Swift And Jake Gyllenhaal Are Never Ever Getting Back Together [Debunked]

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal are reportedly back together. It seems like the tabloids want to see the famous couple give it another try.

According to a report via OK! Magazine, Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal, 36, want to give their romance another try. The 27-year-old pop star is said to be giving her relationship with one of her famous exes another shot. Swift has reportedly reached out to Gyllenhaal since he returned to New York City to star in the Broadway show called Sunday In The Park With George, reports AceShowBiz.

An alleged inside source says that Swift wants to give it another go she is more mature than she was when they dated back in 2010.

“Taylor was so young when they dated, she wasn’t ready for a serious relationship, but now she’s showing Jake how much she’s matured. She’s excited to see where things go.”

Back in 2015, a rumor swirled that the two exes were in contact with each other, even though she was dating Calvin Harris at the time. OK! Magazine’s sister publication, Star, claimed that Swift and Gyllenhaal were secretly calling and texting each other, reports J-14 Magazine.

“He said he owed Taylor an apology for how things ended between them. In June, Jake ran into Cara Delevingne at The Graham Norton Show and asked for Taylor’s new number. Taylor really appreciated that Jake reached out… They’ve been keeping in touch, albeit secretly, ever since,” another source said at the time.

However, Swift was happily dating Calvin Harris at the time. The two ended their relationship in June 2016 after a year of dating. Swift then quickly moved onto Kong: Skull Island star Tom Hiddleston, which only lasted three months.

This latest tabloid story is just tabloid trash. According to Gossip Cop, Taylor and Jake are never ever getting back together. The singer has already made it clear in her music video for “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” from her Red album.

“This guy walks in who is a friend of my ex’s and starts talking about how he’s heard we’re going to get back together. And that was not the case. So I start telling them the story: break up, get back together, break-up, get back together — just, ugh, the worst! And I picked up the guitar and (songwriting partner Max Martin) said, ‘This is what we’re writing,'” she once revealed on GMA.

Sources told Gossip Cop that there is “no truth” to this tabloid story. The outlet spoke to a reliable source who’s close to both stars and insists that Swift and Gyllenhaal have not reached out to each other and rekindled their romance, and there’s “no truth” to the tabloid’s story.

And, in November 2015, Gossip Cop denied Star’s claims that the two were making “secret phone calls” to each other. At the time, they were also told that this tabloid story was “not true.” Taylor and Jake’s calls are not so “secret” since they don’t even reach out to each other. A mutual friend of the pair told Gossip Cop that there are no secretive conversations going on between the two.

There is no photographic evidence of their rumored rekindled romance. There is only one photo of Taylor and Jake that fans of the couple will have to hold onto for the time being.

Though Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal dated way back in October 2010 but called their short-lived romance off in January 2011. It’s been rumored among fans that Swift’s critically acclaimed Red album was well-documented about their turbulent relationship. Swift is known to leave liner notes in each of her albums to give fans clues about which songs are about which of her famous ex-boyfriends.

