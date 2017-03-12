‘The Vampire Diaries’ Series Finale: Cast Members Say Goodbye On Social Media

The series’ finale of the CW’s eight-year long bloodsucking drama, The Vampire Diaries, effectively sealed the show’s mythology and run Friday night for both fans and stars of TVD alike.

As E! News notes, several cast members of the supernaturally-charged serial took to social media both during and after the airing of the final episode, “I Was Feeling Epic,” to reminisce on the start of the journey that began on September 10, 2009, when the very first chapter of the L.J. Smith book adaptation premiered on television.

Original show lead and Mystic Falls doppelganger Nina Dobrev (Elena, Katherine, et al.) seemed to lead the pack of Vampire Diaries finale tributes with a horde of throwback photos and memories via her Instagram profile, including one that saw her posing with her first TVD love, Zach Roerig (Matt).

“[Eight] years ago, this fool and I boarded a plane to Vancouver to shoot a pilot,” Nina explained about the shot.

“We didn’t know each other, b‬ut we both only brought [one] carry on and then a snowboard bag as checked luggage. During the weeks, we would shoot 15-hour days [and go] straight from set to Whistler Mountain to hit the slopes and shred the terrain park. We became fast friends. And almost got fired.”

As those who viewed The Vampire Diaries finale can attest, both actors were able to hold onto their jobs.

“We survived to the bitter end,” Nina continued, “and now eight years later, we have a show that we’re proud of and a friendship that will last a lifetime.”

In a latter collage, Dobrev heaps praise onto her female TVD co-stars Kat Graham (Bonnie), Candice King (Caroline) and Kayla Ewell, whose character, Vicky, Matt’s sister, was murdered by a vicious Damon during the show’s first season, but returned as a ghost in a handful of then-future episodes, including The Vampire Diaries’ finale.

“We started out as fetuses,” Nina wrote, [and] now, we are women. The trips, adventures, and laughter I have shared with these beautiful souls makes me tear with joy.”

“I love them more than I could ever explain or begin to put into words. We were all so young, and so excited about the new and exciting show we had booked. And even more excited that we got to be a part of it together.”

Actor Paul Wesley, the man behind the broody Stefan Salvatore, would follow suit and offer up his own behind-the-lens moment that included his on-screen brother, Ian Somerhalder (Damon Salvatore) from 2008.

In honor of the final ep of VD airing tonight, here's a throwback pic of me and smoldeypants conspiring on an airplane 8 years ago. A post shared by Paul Wesley (@paulvedere) on Mar 10, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

In return, Somerhalder uploaded a silhouette of himself literally waving goodbye to an unseen audience.

“Watching the finale right now,” he wrote.

“Thank you #TVD fans, [all] around the world!”

Like her Vampire Diaries co-star, actress Kat Graham kept her thoughts short, but left no room for misinterpretation of her feelings regarding the show’s finale.

“Thank you to all the beautiful fans for your support during the [eight] years of [The Vampire Diaries],” she stated, ultimately closing out the post with a direct nod to her TVD persona.

“Goodbye, Bonnie Bennett.”

In related news, the The Vampire Diaries finale reportedly brought in the best ratings that the show has seen in more than a year, with TV Line reporting a rating of 1.19 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating for the episode itself, and a 1.14 mil/0.4 ranking for the lead-in, hour-long retrospective, Forever Yours.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros. Television Distribution]