Kailyn Lowry’s ‘Javi Marroquin’ Cryptic Tweet: Is She Still In Love With Him?

Amidst the rumors surrounding Kailyn Lowry’s new baby daddy, the Teen Mom 2 star posted a cryptic tweet that sent fans wondering if she is still not over her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

On Friday, March 10, Kailyn took to Twitter to post a message about letting go of someone.

“The hardest thing you can ever do is let go of someone you’re still in love with,” the tweet read.

While Kailyn did not reveal Javi’s name specifically and while it could be another post intended for anyone who can relate, fans hope that it could be a hint to a reunion of ex-lovers.

The hardest thing you can ever do is let go of someone you're still in love with — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) March 10, 2017

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin did not quite end their marriage on good terms. They announced their split in May 2016 and their divorce was finalized in December. Things did not go well when Lowry got pregnant with her third child, the father of whom has yet to be revealed.

Be great, Jav A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:40pm PST

Lowry and Marroquin have also been involved in a Twitter spat and Teen Mom 2 episodes have shown them fighting each other. Although that has been the case, Kail-Javi shippers are convinced she was talking about Javi in her tweet and that pretty soon, they will be surprised by an announcement that the pair has gotten back together.

Fans also have reason to suspect that there is still love between Javi and Kailyn, especially after an alleged Thursday tweet from the former, which has since been deleted according to The Hollywood Gossip, stating that he could be the father of her third baby.

A screenshot of the post quickly spread online but Marroquin swore he had nothing to do with the tweet, the report stated.

“Wth! No I never tweeted that. Y’all are too much.”

While a few believe that Kailyn’s cryptic tweet could also be referring to her other ex, Jo Rivera, with whom she shares her son Isaac, some are convinced that Javi was not the subject of the post. Just this week, the 24-year-old reality star made it clear on the Teen Mom 2 Live Aftershow that she is over the US Air Force staff sergeant.

“I feel bad that he hasn’t moved on as quickly as I did.”

Marroquin, on the other hand, is trying to prove to everyone that he is indeed over Kailyn by joining the MTV dating show called Are You The One?

The Live Aftershow of the dating competition featured Marroquin’s audition tape where he opened up about hoping to find love and someone he can go on a date with. The Air Force pilot also mentioned about his three-year-old son, Lincoln.

“I’m out here looking for love and I just can’t find it. It’s not in the DMs, it’s not anywhere. I can’t find it. So if you do know about me, you know I have a 3-year-old little boy. He means everything to me. And yeah, I’m just trying to figure out who’s the one. Trying to take somebody out on a date.”

Javi has yet to make a comment on his audition tape for the dating show. It remains to be seen if he will push through with joining since he also needs time to film for more episodes of Teen Mom 2.

had so much fun shooting this raising my tribe tee from @little_adi_co today ????????✌???????????? #raisingmytribe A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:06pm PST

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got engaged and then “secretly” married in 2012 after a year of dating, according to In Touch. After a year, the couple got married again but with a big wedding celebration, unlike with the courthouse vows from the first time.

Months after their wedding, their son Lincoln was born. After almost four years of being together, Javi and Kailyn called it quits.

Do you think there is still love between Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin? Are they better off apart? Sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]