Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Going Strong After Controversial Instagram

Selena Gomez is back in the studio, reportedly inspired by boyfriend The Weeknd to record new material.

Hollywood Life reports that Selena is excited to record some new tracks and plans to make references to her relationship with The Weeknd (real name Abel).

A source told the magazine that, “Selena is super psyched to be back in the studio again. Joining The Weeknd [27] on tour really revved her up to start making new music again and she’s loving being back at work.”

The source stressed that, while Selena is excited to be back in the studio and keen to focus on her career for a while, that does not mean things are going badly with The Weeknd.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd hooked up shortly after he ended his long-term relationship with model Bella Hadid. Fans observed that Bella unfollowed Selena on Instagram shortly after the pictures of Selena and The Weeknd hooking up hit the internet.

Stories that Selena and The Weeknd may have hooked up while he was still with Bella began to circulate.

Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid jumped in, allegedly threatening revenge if she found out that The Weeknd cheated with Selena Gomez while he was still with Bella.

Bella Hadid was rumored to be jealous after reports surfaced saying that The Weeknd was treating Selena very well, spending plenty of money on her and flying her away on lots of holidays.

The Weeknd was very kind to his ex too, though. He stated that he still has feelings for Bella and that he thinks no one will ever understand him as well as Bella Hadid did. The Weeknd said that now that he is becoming more famous, his girlfriends will have a harder time seeing the real him.

Daily Mail reported that Bella was texting The Weeknd to warn him about Selena Gomez.

The Weeknd reportedly dismissed this. He thought Bella must simply be jealous of Selena, according to the report.

A source said, “Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him. He thinks she’s just jealous.”

A friend of Selena’s claimed that she and The Weeknd are working on “very sexy music” together.

The source said, “[Selena and Abel] started hanging out as friends and it became romantic. They’re working on very sexy music, so it spilled over.”

Bella Hadid reportedly did her research when she attacked Selena Gomez.

Bella allegedly tried “to warn her ex of Selena’s pattern.”

Selena Gomez had a fraught long-term relationship with Justin Bieber and hook-ups with people like Niall Horan of One Direction and actor Orlando Bloom. Gomez also had a short term relationship with singer Zedd after the two collaborated in 2015.

Meddling Bella Hadid apparently researched Selena’s history with men and took note of how long her relationships have lasted, according to the report.

It comes after The Weeknd posted a controversial Instagram pic that some people worried was directed at Selena.

Fans called “trouble in paradise!” when The Weeknd posted a snap showing his back, with the caption, “I don’t really care if you cry,” reports Hollywood Life.

Ouch! Could he be talking about Selly in the cryptic post? Here are some theories.

Hollywood Life reports that Selena has a hard time being apart from The Weeknd and that “[s]he missed him immediately and even cried on the flight home” after they parted in Paris.

The mag speculates that Abel may have been sending a cold message to Selena when he captioned his shot “I don’t really care if you cry.”

However, it is possible that Abel was making a reference to the reaction to his hit song “Starboy.”

Many people reacted badly to the video for “Starboy,” in which The Weeknd uses a pink crucifix as a weapon.

In the controversial Instagram post, The Weeknd flashes his back while wearing a jacket emblazoned with a cross. Perhaps The Weeknd is sending a message to his critics, saying that he does not care “if [they] cry” about his artistic choices.

