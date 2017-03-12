Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Heat Things Up In The Bahamas

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are taking their romance to a new level.

Page Six reports that the actress/singer and the former baseball star are on vacation in The Bahamas.

A reported insider source to the publication that Jlo and A-Rod left for The Bahamas on Saturday March 11. According to Page Six the two lovebirds are staying at the Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an very exclusive spot that’s a favorite of the rich and famous. Other celebrities who have been seen vacationing there include, Reese Witherspoon, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen.

The club is located on a seven mile section of The Great Cuana Cay in the Abaco Islands, just about 150 miles off the coast of Florida.

According to Page Six Lopez, 47, and Rodriguez, 41, have been secretly dating for a while now.

“They have been seeing each other for a few months — and were together in LA this past weekend,” an alleged insider source said in an interview. “They are really into each other because they have so much in common — from their Latin roots, to their love of New York, and their kids.”

As Page Six notes, before the official announcement about their romance, there were clues that there might be something between the two Latino superstars.

A-Rod reportedly visited Jennifer backstage after one of her shows in Las Vegas. Jlo also liked one of his pictures on Instagram where he told the world that he would be a full time sports analyst for Fox News.

US Weekly reports that this weekend Jennifer first flew to Miami to meet A-Rod with her children, Max and Emme. A-Rod also has children from a previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis. Their names are Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8.

Rodriguez recently ended his relationship with 23 And Me founder Anne Wojcicki. They had been dating for just under a year.

Since her split from ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez has been romantically linked to Casper Smart and most recently rapper Drake.

News of the Drake-Jlo romance came as a surprise to lots of people but it seems the two were pretty compatible even though they only dated for a short time.

“They listen to music and talk a lot,” a Lopez insider told US Weekly at the time “They’re both single, attractive and have a lot in common, so it’s natural. They really like each other.”

Lopez was recently asked if Drake, the notoriously sentimental hip hop artist, ever proposed to her. The questions came during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

During the show Andy asked Jennifer about her revelation that she had turned down 5 marriage proposals in her life and pressed her to name who were the unlucky guys.

“Drake right?,” her Shades of Blue co-star Ray Liotta asked.

“Shhh! Noo…oh my God,” Jennifer replied.

Perhaps if they had stayed together longer, Drake would have popped the question.

