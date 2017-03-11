Bella Hadid Does This One Thing To Wake Up Looking Like That Every Day

Now you can find out how to wake up like Bella Hadid every morning. She has to look her best whenever she’s jet-setting around the globe, going to exotic locations, and attending all of the biggest fashion events.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Bella Hadid, 20, revealed how crazy her schedule can get due to the Fashion Week festivities. She doesn’t always get her eight hours of sleep each night. Hadid manages to look fresh on and off the runway from regularly meditating before she falls asleep.

“I recently started listening to meditation music which makes me have a deeper sleep, even if I just have four hours,” Bella told the publication. “I’m usually out by the fourth song.”

in need of a nap ???? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:21pm PST

She recommends that her fans listen to iTunes 50 Best Meditation Songs Collection, which you can download to your phone. Here’s another beauty hack that helps Hadid get her glow for Fashion Week: sleep masks, reports Elite Daily.

“I like the Dior Hydra Life Jelly Sleeping Mask before I go to sleep. When I wake up, my face is so refreshed and moisturized.”

Bella Hadid shared some of her other beauty tips. The Dior brand ambassador learned a better way to apply makeup thanks to Peter Phillips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup.

“Peter always taught me to wiggle mascara at the roots. It makes your lashes look longer, creates the illusion of liner, and makes your eyes look bolder.”

There is also a reason why this brunette beauty does not wear red lipstick. In an interview with Elle.com, Hadid opened up about her favorite beauty products. When it comes to her daily beauty look, she obviously likes to keep it natural and for good reason.

“There’s girls like you that can rock a red lip and kill it (I can’t) so when I go out I would rather be natural so that nothing can smear, I can’t mess it up,” she admitted.

Morning rush! @diormakeup ????Lip Sugar Scrub & Lip Glow Berry????????????Love love love ! #diormakeup A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:04am PST

The daughter of Yolanda Hadid said that her modeling career sometimes wreaks havoc on her skin. Bella revealed how she puts a stop to those pesky breakouts. To keep her skin clear and glowing, she likes to wash her face with Dior Homme face wash and then she follows up with Dior’s Hydra Life moisturizer, along with the mask she mentioned.

When it comes to her signature dark tresses, she admitted that she is not going back to her natural blonde hair anytime soon. Apparently, it has worked in the younger Hadid sister’s favor since people can tell her and her older sister, Gigi Hadid, apart.

“People freaked out when I was blonde,” she said. “I think it’s because I looked very similar to my sister.”

Can’t get enough of Bella Hadid’s beauty secrets? Neither can her fans. Last year, the socialite shared a video of herself getting ready in the morning. Bella really does wake up looking like that every morning. But there are times when she sees herself waking up with dark undereye circles and a serious case of jet lag, reports Vogue.

“I look really tired because I’ve been traveling for two months straight!” she’s heard saying in the beauty video the fashion publication shared.

Hadid swipes away dark circles with concealer. She uses her fingers, a makeup sponge, and kabuki brushes to mask imperfections. She then swipes some contour under her cheekbones, then does “a little brow” action, swipes some mascara on her lashes, and adds some gold color on her eyelids.

Bella is seen rocking a white tank top and matching towel over her head at the beginning of the video. Once she’s done getting ready, she whips off the towel and tosses her hair up with a hair tie.

“You just like, wing it, you know?” she tells the camera before the video ends.

What are your thoughts on Bella Hadid’s beauty secrets? Do you have any of your own to share? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]