Nintendo Switch Problems Plague Consumers

The Nintendo Switch has become one of the most sought-after video game systems in recent memory. It has received largely positive but some mixed reviews. CNET gave the Switch three-and-a-half stars.

“The Nintendo Switch is a solid piece of hardware that delivers an impressive gameplay experience in a small chassis. But a shallow roster of launch games beyond Zelda along with no concrete plan for legacy retro games leaves the Switch feeling more like a blank slate of unfulfilled potential on day 1.”

The review adds that The Switch absolutely nails it as a home and on-the-go console. The comments section after the article is filled with people complaining about hardware problems.

“The problems with the left joy-con have been getting worse for me to the point of making it impossible to play at times. I made the mistake of getting out of Best Buy without a Pro Controller,” says Divergence2.

“I’ve had nothing but problems with the left joy-con. It works 50 percent of the time. I would bring the Switch back and trade it for a new one, but it’s not like there are many available. VERY disappointed!” claims SeranoRules23.

Paul Tassi from Forbes also talks about his issues with the left joy-con controller.

“While I am clearly obsessed with Zelda, I am less enamored with one specific aspect of the hardware, one that has been a well-publicized issue since launch, but does not appear to be going anywhere any time soon. And it’s negated what would otherwise be my favorite way to play,” Tassi says in reference to the controller, adding that when it isn’t attached to the screen unit, the joy-con has a fair amount of input lag.

The joy-con issue has been shouted about on Twitter.

Oh no I hate the Joy-Con 🙁 — Uncle Adam Abou-Nasr (@Advntrbuddy01) March 3, 2017

@GameRant I regret buying it. Left joy con doesn't work when attached to the portable. Mine and 10,000 other people. — Jennifer ST pierre (@Savnbrit) March 6, 2017

Many people on Reddit have complained about dead pixels, which appear as small bright dots glowing on a screen. According to Nintendo Insider, Nintendo claims that dead pixels shouldn’t be considered a defect because they are a common issue with LCD screens. However, as many have noted, dead pixels were popular in the 2000s, but LCD manufacturers have fixed the issue for the most part. When HD or 4K TVs have dead pixels, stores return them immediately.

As Trusted Reviews notes, some people have problems with their systems freezing, making them unable to power on.

“There is a chance that the console has frozen with a black screen. Look at the console in a darkened room and see if any light is coming from the screen. If so, the console has frozen. Hold the POWER Button for 12 seconds or more to turn the console off,” Nintendo is quoted as writing for a solution to the problem.

As with any new device, there are bound to be problems. This happens with every iPhone that is released, every MacBook that hits the stores, and just about every other tech device. An opinion article in the Inquisitr recently noted that this was the case with Bose’s much-derided QuietComfort 30 headphones, which have been fixed and work wonderfully now.

Luckily, the problems haven’t affected sales (at least yet). BGR reports that Nintendo Switch sales are soaring.

“Now, new global estimates from one industry expert suggest that the Switch is performing just as well internationally as it is in Nintendo’s home country. According to Lewis Ward, who is the director for gaming and VR/AR at market research firm IDC, Nintendo’s new Switch console is flying off store shelves around the world.”

The article adds that despite supply not coming close to meeting demand, Nintendo is working hard and will release two million units by the end of March. Let’s hope the future Nintendo consoles have better quality control.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]