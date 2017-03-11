Criss Angel Rushed To The Hospital, Following On Stage Collapse

Criss Angel was performing during one of his Mindfreak Live! shows at Las Vegas’ Luxor, when a sudden collapse alarmed audiences and staff alike. Angel was rushed to the hospital, as soon as it was determined that the illusionist was unconscious and in need of medical assistance. At the time of the incident, Criss had just begun his double straightjacket act, so it seems unlikely that the act itself was responsible for causing Angel to pass out. Guests attending Mindfreak Live! have come forward to speak about the incident and are sharing their feelings of shock and dismay.

Mindfreak Live! Disaster – Criss Angel Collapses On Stage

Traditionally, Mindfreak Live! is a 90 minute showcase of Criss Angel’s best illusions, but, as People reports, last night’s performance was cut short, almost as soon as it started. Mr. Angel was just beginning his double straightjacket escape, when he collapsed on stage at the Luxor hotel. The 49-year-old illusionist was immediately rushed to the emergency room at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.

A few hours later, Criss was released.

While reps for Mr. Angel didn’t give any specifics, they did issue a statement confirming that Criss had collapsed during his Friday show and was treated at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center. Angel’s reps added that Criss planned to return to work for his Saturday evening show, provided scheduled tests don’t reveal anything that might prevent that.

Through his reps, Criss expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love and concern shared by his fans. Angel’s representatives also mentioned a missed engagement, insisting that the Mindfreak Live! collapse had nothing to do with it.

“Due to Friday’s events, Criss and his son Johnny Crisstopher were unable to attend a previously scheduled appearance at a fundraiser for Make‐A‐Wish of Southern Nevada Saturday morning,” Criss Angel’s public statement adds. “In his absence, a representative of HELP, the non‐profit Criss created to find a cure for pediatric cancer, presented Make‐A‐Wish with a $100,000 donation.”

Mindfreak Live! Audiences Received Full Refunds

As E! News reports, audience members weren’t without their own comments on the incident, as they filed out of the venue, upon learning that the show had been cancelled. While many were concerned for Criss Angel, there was also concern over having paid admission to a show that only lasted 10 minutes. Upon receiving a number of complaints, Luxor provided full refunds to all ticket holders.

“10 mins into the show, Criss Angel was doing his upside down straitjacket stunt and was almost out after spinning for 2 mins and then they let him down,” Peter Sehl posted to Facebook, following Angel’s collapse. “He stopped moving, curtain down. Break for 15 mins. Now show cancelled. Hope he is ok!! Didn’t appreciated peoples comments as they were leaving.”

Another audience member later tweeted about the incident, saying much the same thing about the Mindfreak Live! show, adding that he believed Criss had almost died on the stage. He also offered hopes that Mr. Angel would recover soon.

“At the Criss Angel Show. Something went wrong when he tried to escape from a jacket while suspended,” Ryan Perez tweeted. “Show has been cancelled.”

While this may be a sign of a more serious condition, it’s certainly not the first time Criss Angel has suffered for his art. For a 2013 performance, a stunt similar to the double straightjacket act caused Criss to injure his shoulder and bicep. The injuries were severe enough to cause the cancellation of his Cirque du Soleil show Believe at the Luxor for several months, while he recovered.

“Am now confidently told ‘things are going on as scheduled’ for @crissangel. His crew is prepared to be onstage tonight @LuxorLV.” tweeted Las Vegas Review Journal reporter John Katsilometes earlier today.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]