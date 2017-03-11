Donald Trump Impeachment: Trump ‘Petrified’ As Feds Uncover Russia Conspiracy

Donald Trump is reportedly “petrified” at the prospect of being impeached and lashing out as his Russian scandal continues to unravel.

A recent string of reports has uncovered deepening ties between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian interests, despite weeks of denials from Trump and his top surrogates that there was any collusion between the two. There had long been rumors of some connection between Trump and Russian intelligence, and this was laid bare in an explosive but still unverified dossier claiming that his campaign worked directly with Russia on the release of hacked emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chief and the Democratic National Committee.

The dossier claimed that Russian intelligence officials had been cultivating Donald Trump for years, gaining compromising material to blackmail him and offering lucrative business deals including a reported $19 billion stake in the oil company Rosneft.

Though there was much uncertainty about the dossier at first, there has been an increasing number of connections between Trump’s campaign and Russia uncovered in recent weeks. There was national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had to resign after he was found lying about discussions with the Russian ambassador on the day Obama introduced sanctions on Russia. Then, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was found to have met with the ambassador a series of times, even after telling Congress that he had no contact with Russia.

As these revelations have come out, Donald Trump has responded by lashing out. He tweeted a picture of Vladimir Putin meeting with Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer and found another picture of Democrat Nancy Pelosi (D meeting with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

As Business Insider writer Max Boot noted, Trump’s lashing out at his foes and his reported anger about the deepening investigation into the Russia conspiracy point to a president terrified of being impeached.

“There is a good reason why Trump and his partisans are so apoplectic about the prospect of a special counsel, and it is precisely why it is imperative to appoint one: because otherwise we will never know the full story of the Kremlin’s tampering with our elections and of the Kremlin’s connections with the president of the United States. As evidenced by his desperate attempts to change the subject, Trump appears petrified of what such a probe would reveal. Wonder why?”

An increasing number of others have called for Donald trump to be impeached if the allegations of collusion with Russia are found to be true. Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters said Congress must move quickly on impeachment if the evidence arises.

“The only thing that I am focused on is credible investigations to bring out the facts. … If the facts are there, then I think we should move very quickly to do something about it. And if there was collusion, and any support for undermining our democracy, I think the president should be impeached,” Waters said on C-SPAN’s Newsmakers program (via The Hill).

“I’ve said that, and that’s where I stand.”

Even some on the right side of the aisle are coming out against Donald Trump. Richard Painter, the White House ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush, said this week that he is very concerned about the ever-growing connections between Donald Trump and Russia.

But for Donald Trump to be impeached, the Russia scandal would have to become bad enough to turn the president’s own part against him. Republicans hold control over both the House of Representatives and Senate, so Democrats would need a number of Republican votes from both houses to vote for Trump to be impeached for the process to move forward.

