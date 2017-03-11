Are Bisexual People Confused? Kristen Stewart Doesn’t Think So

Are bisexual people just confused about their sexuality? Kristen Stewart doesn’t seem to think so.

Kristen Stewart is viewed by many as one of Hollywood’s high-profile LGBT actresses. Having her fair share of both boyfriends and girlfriends, it is no secret that Kristen Stewart was bisexual – at least until she dropped a bomb on Saturday Night Live that she was actually “so gay.”

Unfortunately for individuals who identify as bisexual, some members of society feel that those who are bisexual are simply confused. After all, can you really be attracted to both men and women? Was it possible Kristen Stewart was just confused when she was dating both men and women?

During an exclusive interview with The Guardian Kristen Stewart revealed that she believes sexuality is fluid and she loved that you don’t have to nail down your sexuality if you don’t want to. While Kristen Stewart did reveal in February that she no longer identifies as bisexual – she certainly doesn’t think people who do identify as bisexual should be labeled as confused. If anything, she believes someone who identifies as bisexual knows exactly who they are.

“It’s cool that you don’t have to nail everything down any more. That whole certainty about whether you’re straight or gay or whatever. You’re not confused if you’re bisexual. It’s not confusing at all. For me, it’s quite the opposite.”

According to PRIDE, individuals who identify as bisexual have it especially difficult when it comes to dealing with society who are less accepting than Kristen Stewart is when it comes to the fluidity of sexuality.

For example, one of the many struggles individuals who are bisexual have to deal with is answering the question of which gender do you like more. For someone who is bisexual, the question is frustrating and usually doesn’t have an answer. A person is bisexual because he or she finds both genders attractive.

Another frustrating struggle PRIDE notes that bisexual individuals have to deal with is being questioned about whether or not they would be intimate with more than one person at the same time. The reason someone who identifies as bisexual finds this frustrating is because identifying as bisexual does not mean a person just wants to be able to be intimate – or in a relationship with – more than one person at the same time. It just means they are physically and emotionally attracted to both genders.

Ultimately, most bisexual individuals do eventually either pick a man or a woman to settle down with. This, however, does not mean that they stop being bisexual.

During her interview with The Guardian, Kristen did talk about more than just sexuality and being bisexual. In fact, Stewart revealed that she was exhausted and planned on taking at least six months off once she was finished with interviews following her latest movie – The Personal Shopper. Unfortunately for fans of Kristen Stewart, this means it could be a little while before move Kristen Stewart movies happen.

Per Gossip Cop, there have actually been a lot of stories swirling about Kristen Stewart in addition to those related to her recent interview about sexuality. One false story claimed Robert Pattinson expressed is opinion of Stewart’s recent haircut. A second false story – also about her recent haircut – claimed Stewart liked her new hair so much that she was going to keep it buzzed and wear wigs. Gossip Cop– a media outlet known for slamming tabloids for false rumors reassures Kristen Stewart fans that neither of these rumors are true. Pattinson isn’t so interested in Stewart that he cares what she’s doing with her hair and Stewart isn’t going to keep her hair short forever.

Given how much Kristen Stewart has had going on lately, it makes sense that she would want to take some time off to relax.

