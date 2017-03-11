Ariana Grande Is No Different Whether She’s Single Or Taken

Ariana Grande got intimate with Cosmopolitan. The “Dangerous Woman” singer opened up on her high-profile relationships, including her recent one with Mac Miller. And, in the accompanying photo shoot, she posed in a series of two-piece outfits and mini dresses which she wore with her signature high ponytail.

The pint-size diva and rapper first met on the set of their music video “The Way” back in 2013. Grande and Miller were friends ever since. However, Grande was involved with other men at the time such as rapper Big Sean, backup dancer Ricky Alvarez, and The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes.

Things have gotten romantic between last summer when they worked together. Ariana and Mac dropped a remix of her hit single “Into You,” and then dropped their new collaboration “Best Mistake,” which is off his new album, The Divine Feminine. Ariana revealed that she was intrigued by Mac long before they started dating. She opened up about her relationship in a new interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, reports UsWeekly.

“I met him when I was 19. We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent,” she explained in the April 2017 issue. “We weren’t ready at all, though, to be together. It’s just timing. We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time.”

Prior to their relationship, Grande dated Big Sean for eight months until April 2015. She moved on with backup dancer Ricky Alvarez, but they called off their relationship in July 2016 after nearly a year of dating. Weeks later, Grande and Miller were spotted on a sushi date in Los Angeles in August 2016. The pop star confirmed the rumors when she brought him as her date at the MTV Video Music Awards just a few days later.

Ariana was then asked if there was a difference between her single self and her relationship self. The songstress admitted that even her own fans wouldn’t know the difference if she was flying solo or falling in love.

“Not much. I’ve never looked at love as something that I need to complete me,” Grande said. “I would like to be complete on my own first and fall in love with somebody who is also complete. You can still celebrate and be totally obsessed with each other, but I want to feel a hundred percent myself so that I can love that person better.”

The “Side to Side” singer has made her share of mistakes, though. She revealed that in her past relationships, she would put someone else’s feelings ahead of hers. That’s when the ponytail pop princess realized she had to learn this valuable lesson before moving onto the next relationship.

“I always put everyone’s feelings before mine. It can be taxing emotionally and drain the s*** out of me. I’ve learned how to balance that out and be a loving partner but also nourish myself. A lot of people forget about the whole self-love thing when they’re in love, and both are imperative.”

Grande also shouted out to the strong women she looks up to. She is all about female empowerment these days. Grande admitted that she looks up to her mom, Joan, friend and frequent collaborator Nicki Minaj, and Madonna.

The singer is very busy these days. She’s currently amid her Dangerous Woman World Tour. She also has a clothing line, beauty empire, Saturday Night Live stints, acting gigs. Ariana also recorded the theme song to Disney’s live-action movie, Beauty and the Beast, with singer John Legend. Last year, she appeared in NBC’s Hairspray Live!, a side project she says that was near and dear to her heart.

