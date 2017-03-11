Remy Ma Mocks Nicki Minaj’s ‘Fake Booty Implants’ On New Diss With Papoose

Remy Ma isn’t backing off in her feud with Nicki Minaj, teasing artwork for a new diss track with Papoose that mocks the rapper’s “fake booty implants” and appears to go after the entire Young Money crew.

The rapper is apparently ready to drop her latest track in the back-and-forth between the female emcees, and she isn’t backing off. In artwork released this weekend, Remy Ma teased a track that will go right at Nicki Minaj and her alleged butt implants. The artwork shows a trio of vultures, each with a phrase mocking Nicki and other members of her Young Money crew., All Hip Hop noted.

“You know this is about to get very, very messy,” the report noted. “It seems like Remy Ma and Papoose (The Beast From The East) are going to do a lyrical drive by on Nicki Minaj that will try to take out Drake and Wayne too! Whoa. And they are seemingly calling them all Culture Vultures. Now, is Nicki that? Wayne? Drake? I don’t know, but it appears they are going to take that position.”

It's Confirmed: Papoose And Remy MA Working On Diss Track https://t.co/5N1MxZIvla pic.twitter.com/OaFDDylIuv — HIPHOP CROWN NATION (@hiphopcnation) March 11, 2017

For rap fans still catching up on the Nicki Minaj vs. Remy Ma feud, it kicked in late February just after Remy Ma put out a new album with Terror Squad leader Fat Joe. For The Win theorized that Remy Ma may have been looking for a fight in order to draw more attention to her new album — not an uncommon strategy in the rap world — though it was actually Nicki Minaj who kicked off the feud.

“Anyway, after weeks of subliminal, unnamed disses, Nicki decided to be a bit more transparent in ‘Make Love,’ a collaboration with Gucci Mane that was released Thursday. In it, she includes lines directed at both Azalea Banks and Remy, with a pretty explicit ‘One platinum plaque, album flopped’ line that fits Remy and few other possible targets.”

The two rappers had reportedly once been closer, but drifted apart after Remy Ma got out of prison.

The two have gone back and forth with both rappers pulling in allies to their side. While Remy Ma is calling on Papoose in her latest track, Nicki Minaj has her Young Money crew and even some big names from across the world of music including Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, People reported.

Remy Ma released a 7-minute diss track, and in response Nicki put out three singles calling out Remy Ma, including accusations that she’s a bad mother to her kids.

The latest salvo from Remy Ma shows that the feud is nowhere near over. As All Hip Hop reported, Papoose has been ready to jump in and show off his legendary lyricism.

“Lets see what these two Black Lovers have to say,” the report noted. “Pap has been itching to get in this from day one, allegedly. Clearly, these guys have a way of dealing with rap beef and Young Money has another way. So…the plot thickens.”

The addition of Papoose to the now-growing feud between Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj could mean trouble for the Young Money crew. He has a reputation as a particularly talented wordsmith, and even Remy Ma admitted that he’s the better rapper than her.

“He’s the better lyricists, but I’m a better song maker,” she said last year (via Hip Hop Dx).

Though Remy Ma and Papoose teased the artwork for the latest diss against Nicki Minaj, it’s not clear when “Culture Vultures” will actually be released.

