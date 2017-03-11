Rob Kardashian Putting Health And Baby Dream First Amid Blac Chyna Split

Breaking up with Blac Chyna seems to have had a significant impact on Rob Kardashian’s health as the 29-year-old starts to share gym photos and spends more time with family.

Kardashian has been sharing health-related photos with his followers recently that give the impression he is trying to get back on track post-breakup with Chyna. Despite some reports saying Rob has been neglecting his health, it seems he is in fact working out more and trying to eat better, at least according to his Instagram posts.

Just got it In again with G ‼️???????? @gunnarfitness A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 10, 2017 at 2:09pm PST

Rob has shared images over the past two days that imply he’s been working out with personal trainer Gunnar Peterson both days. He also shared an image of a Pressed juice bottle as he told his followers the healthy ingredients in his snack.

Kardashian seemed excited about his “green juice time” as he prepared to indulge in the healthy choice which contains ingredients such as kale, spinach, apple, lemon, and ginger. Fans also took notice of Rob’s healthy choices as they commented on his post.

“You can do it! Stay focused and you will reach your goals.” “I could totally see @robkardashian making a huge comeback juice fasting!”

But that isn’t all Rob seems to be doing in order to get back on track. The new dad also took baby Dream hiking this past week as he spends time with the 4-month-old. Rob posted a photo showing Dream in her stroller as his caption told fans how much he’s dedicated to the little girl.

“I took my baby girl for a nice hike today. I LOVE THIS WOMAN 🙂 I will never tell her no lol and look at them eyes.”

While some Instagram users told Rob how adorable his daughter is, others brought up the fact having a baby can make him change for the better.

“You’ll be amazed at the lengths you’ll go to be the best version of you for her! She’s beautiful.”

And it seems Kardashian is trying to change for the better as he shares health-based photos on social media and spends time with his baby amid all the drama surrounding his split from Blac Chyna. In fact, People magazine also documented Rob’s recent health change.

The site mentions all the changes Rob has implemented following reports he wasn’t taking care of himself after his breakup with Chyna.

“Rob Kardashian might be reeling from his split with Blac Chyna, but the reality star is taking steps to show that he’s not simply wallowing in misery.”

The article highlights all the ways Rob is seemingly changing for the better as he works to combat type 2 diabetes and depression.

Morning lol A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:41am PST

“The new dad, who has struggled with depression, weight gain and type 2 diabetes in recent years, has been active on social media in recent days— sharing Instagram shots of himself at the gym and indulging in a veggie-packed green juice.”

All of Rob’s recent posts go against claims from a source stating he’s been a mess since the breakup, which has his family concerned.

“He isn’t taking care of himself. He eats junk and doesn’t exercise.”

It was also said Kardashian wasn’t allowed to be alone with Dream as he’s not in the right place to take care of the baby by himself, according to People.

“He is spending time with Dream, but never alone,” says the source. “He is not in a state to care for her by himself.”

However, it seems Rob has changed his ways since then as he continues to share gym photos while eating a healthier diet. Fans are also being supportive of the new Rob as they comment on his Instagram, which hopefully keeps him on track to a better lifestyle.

“Definitely in your corner, Rob.”

[Featured Image by Raoul Gatchalian/STAR MAX/AP Images]