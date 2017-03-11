This Could Prove That LG G6 U.S. Release Date Is Officially Set For April 7

The LG G6 is currently on sale in South Korea — its domestic release date was slated for Friday, March 10. Meanwhile, those in the United States are yet to officially get hold of LG’s 2017 flag bearer. But if the latest leak is true, it won’t be that too long of a wait for tech lfans in the U.S. to be able to get their hands on the LG G6. Early next month, the LG G6

LG G6’s rumored release date

According to GSM Arena, April 7 is the long-standing purported release date for the LG G6 in the U.S. And potentially serving as an evidence that the LG G6 will indeed hit the American shelves on the said launch date is a recent post from the highly trusted tech tipster Evan Blass, who is also known in Twitter as @evleaks.

JIC you wanted some proof that April 7th is the US launch day for LG G6 [https://t.co/tFA2zlQY8X] pic.twitter.com/iwx2fSnnyP — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 11, 2017

The tweet came with images of LG G6 units with lock screens that display “Friday, April 7.” While it could simply be just a date randomly selected by whoever rendered the photos, it could also be a message telling tech enthusiasts that April 7 is the date to watch out for if they have a keen interest in the LG G6’s release.

Aside from the news about the LG G6’s U.S. release date, it is also worth mentioning that the American market could only receive two color variants of the LG G6. Below is what GSM Arena said about the color options possibly arriving in the country.

“The disappointing bit is that the Mystic White color option apparently won’t be available on the US market. That warranted a separate tweet for those that didn’t get the hint – just the Ice Platinum and Astro Black versions are in the render. Oh, well.”

LG G6’s first-day sales in South Korea

If you are one of LG Electronics’ fans following the market performance of the G6 in its home country, Korean website News1 reported that the phone had a good start as 20,000 units were sold during its official release date in South Korea. To compare, 15,000 units of the company’s previous flagship model, the modular LG G5, were purchased during its initial day of launch. As for more insights about the LG G6’s release and sales, News1 cited a statement from an industry official they didn’t name, which is shown below.

“If an average of 10,000 units a day is sold on average, it will be classified as a big phone, and the atmosphere at the beginning of the G6 is good. It is also noteworthy.”

First look at LG G6

Android Authority, via its YouTube channel, shared a hands-on video of the LG G6. Learn more about the official specs and features of the new flagship by watching the video below.

Reviews for LG G6

After its MWC launch, tech experts and publications have voiced out their impressions and initial reviews for the LG G6, which boasts of a 5.7-inch, 18:9 Full Vision display with minimal bezel as well as a glass and metal design, among other features. Most of the reviews are positive, essentially giving LG Electronics a pat on the back for coming up with a well-designed mobile phone.

For instance, PC Advisor’s Henry Burrel shared that it is a “masterful marriage of hardware and software” while the hands-on review made by Gareth Beavis for Tech Radar noted that LG G6 is a “possibly game-changing phone” from the Korean conglomerate, “which has dialed back on innovation to deliver a simply solid handset.”

Moreover, Pocket-Lint’s verdict for the LG G6 noted that all in all, it is a “great phone that’s every bit the flagship.”

“The software is lightweight and easy to customize, the dual camera system offers a lot of versatility and is of comparable quality to the Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy S7 edge,” the publication explained. “The build, performance, and display are all up there with the best available too,” it added.

[Featured Image by Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]