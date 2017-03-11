Trump’s White House Intruder ‘Friend’ Arrested, Twitter Picks On Obama

As word spread of an unidentified intruder breaching the White House on Friday, Twitterati reveled in identifying the fence-jumper. Not surprisingly, top picks were President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama.

The White House intruder had entered the grounds with a backpack. Just before midnight when the breach occurred, the President was reportedly inside his official residence. The man who scaled the fence, was later accosted by Secret Service and handed over to the local police but not before he successfully made his way onto the grounds, undetected.

No weapons or hazardous material was found in the backpack but the incident proved enough ammunition to pick on Trump.

Secret Service says there was an intruder at the White House. His name is Donald Trump. — Michael Blackman (@ParaComedian09) March 11, 2017

White House: Intruder arrested on grounds. Secret Service identified suspect as 70 year old New York resident Donald J Trump. — Agent Orange (@wheres_the_wall) March 11, 2017

First lady Melania Trump too became the object of ridicule.

Trump says Secret Service stopped a troubled intruder from entering the White House. Melania says she was just looking for her earrings. — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) March 11, 2017

While many wondered if the President would point fingers at former POTUS Obama for the reported breach, Trump supporters took a dig at White House’s previous incumbent.

BREAKING:

The Secret Service has identified the White House intruder.#RETREG2017 pic.twitter.com/5JW9Hqwben — Texas Lone Star (@SouthLoneStar) March 11, 2017

Hilary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, too were not spared.

Secret Service stopped an intruder at the White House today. Female suspect reportedly kept shouting "I should be here, Bill promised!" — Just Call Me Mister (@MisterMetokur) March 11, 2017

Meanwhile, others made subtle references to perceived state of affairs at the White House after the intruder made headlines.

There was a possible intruder at the White House. It was called "honesty."

According to Secret Serv: It never stood a chance of getting in. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 11, 2017

Friday’s breach was the first after President’s Trump’s election. Similar incidents occurred during Obama’s rule, including the widely reported incident involving U.S. army veteran Omar Gonzalez. In 2014, Gonzalez made it farther than any other White House intruder and was allegedly carrying a knife. Though he had said he did not want to hurt anyone, Gonzalez had assaulted an officer. He was sentenced to 17 months in prison after pleading guilty. The incident and others from the time, had resulted in changes in the Secret Service, including shunting out of its then chief. Trump is yet to name a successor to Joseph Clancy, the agency’s director who recently retired, USA Today reported.

In the latest incident, security cameras revealed the White House intruder had scaled fence near the Treasury Building. After being discovered close to the south entrance, according to CNN, the man told Secret Service he was a friend of the President, who later called him a troubled person. Trump also termed the incident ‘sad’ while lauding the agency’s efforts. If convicted, the man could face prison time.

Just In: @POTUS comments on the arrest of an intruder on White House grounds. https://t.co/vyu9ABWMcN pic.twitter.com/RyNZVQj1wi — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 11, 2017

Following the incident, the security level was raised to orange, a level high enough to warrant an exhaustive search of the area around the executive residence, CNN reports. After the intruder’s arrest and removal of the backpack by a bomb disposal unit, a search on White House grounds did not reveal another threat. However, that did not stop the wise cracks on Twitter.

Intruder jumps white house fence……….build a wall Donald. !! — Tom Brady (@green91694) March 11, 2017

