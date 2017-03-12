‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: In-Flight Shenanigans And Wedding Drama

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for March 13-17 show that while it will be a short week for B&B fans, there will still be plenty of tension and excitement. The Forresters and Spencers prepare for a highly anticipated wedding and a love triangle drama nears its climax.

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, it was all about deception as Sally (Courtney Hope) used Coco (Courtney Grosbeck) to spy on Forrester Creations. Meanwhile, Katie’s (Heather Tom) nagging doubts about Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) grew. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that in the coming week, Sally will find herself in a tight spot and Katie will act on her mounting suspicions about Quinn and Ridge.

On yesterday’s #BoldandBeautiful, Katie shares her suspicions of an affair between Quinn & Ridge… WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/iV4YswXCDM pic.twitter.com/XzafyPpwMH — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 11, 2017

But before that, Eric (John McCook), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Ridge will take a moment to bask in the feeling that the Forresters are finally doing good as a family. Eric will congratulate Ridge and Brooke on their upcoming wedding and in doing so, will look back on the Forresters’ various ups and downs over the years. After so much heartache, the family seems to be in a good place. Or so he thinks.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that as Eric and Brooke wax poetic about the Forrester family’s good fortune, all Ridge can think about is Quinn. The attraction between the two is undeniable and it’s only a matter of time before they let their guard down and get caught.

This is unfortunate, given how the Forrester patriarch and his son finally made peace just months ago. But when Katie inevitably blows the lid off Ridge and Quinn’s dalliance, the Forrester mansion will again be filled with bitterness and strife.

Next week on B&B… the hornet’s nest has been kicked. #BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Mar 10, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

Katie’s suspicions are confirmed

Katie is out to expose the truth about her sister’s fiancee. She wants to protect her sister and knows that something’s up between Ridge and his stepmother.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week show that she will report to Brooke about seeing the two at the Forrester offices. Katie wants Brooke to take a step back from Ridge and her upcoming wedding. However, her sister will not take the warning kindly.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek at Next Week, March 13-17… Katie becomes surprised & hurt by Brooke's reaction to her suspicions. https://t.co/oO3INXgm5l pic.twitter.com/gPDkcKn4Ir — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 11, 2017

Brooke knows that Ridge isn’t perfect but she still thinks the man is her soulmate. Unless Katie has solid proof, she’s not about to call off her wedding.

Katie is hurt by Brooke’s reaction, but this only fuels her need to expose Ridge and Quinn. Fortunately, she will soon be in close quarters with the two, giving her the perfect opportunity to spy on them. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for March 13 to 17 reveal that Katie will catch the two canoodling on the plane to Australia.

The Bold and the Beautiful gang head Down Under

The Forresters and Spencers are flying to Australia for the highly anticipated nuptials of Steffy (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton). Their closest family and friends are also on board for the romantic destination wedding, but The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that the trip will be far from perfect.

Spoilers from SoapHub reveal that in his excitement to get hitched, Liam will be rushing everyone to the wedding venue. However, his impatience may lead to his plans backfiring.

There’s also the Quinn-Ridge-Katie situation on the plane, which should make for a really explosive scenario.

Sally tags along

After Thomas (Pierson Fodé) invites Sally to the big wedding, Sally surprises everyone by agreeing to tag along. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show that she decides to book cheap tickets to Australia, but finds herself in a tight spot — literally — onboard.

Spoilers and promotional images show that on the flight Down Under, Sally will be squeezed between a couple of very annoying — and very familiar — faces. Celeb Dirty Laundry says that Saul (Alex Wyse) will not be pleased that Sally is going to Australia but will be too shy to say anything.

Meanwhile, Thomas knows that the Forresters will not appreciate his choice for a plus one. He’s risking his family’s ire, but just can’t deny his attraction to Sally. Will their relationship bloom in Australia?

The Bold and the Beautiful will have a shortened run this week. It will be pre-empted on Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17, for the CBS Sports coverage of NCAA’s March Madness.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and CBS All Access.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]