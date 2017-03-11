Ellen DeGeneres’ Divorce: Host, Portia de Rossi In Counseling To Save Marriage?

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are rumored to be in counseling and desperately trying to get their eight-year marriage back on track.

Life & Style magazine reports the ever-busy DeGeneres has been in counseling solo and with De Rossi as the two frantically attempt to figure things out.

“Part of their therapy is to go on more date nights,” said a source. “That’s why they’ve been seen out and about more together lately.”

Just last month, the two were spotted hand and hand at a pre-Oscars party and not long before then were spied on a shopping spree along Melrose Avenue.

“It’s all about spending quality time together, but still giving each other space during the workday,” a source added.

Recent reports have indicated the two might been on the verge of calling it quits as the fights and friction between them escalated.

“Ellen and Portia had been fighting more than ever,” said a source. “Portia was frustrated because she was spending a lot of time on Ellen’s talk show set or sitting at home, waiting for Ellen to spend time with her.” At one point the couple’s heated arguments had grown to be so customary, studio crew on the show had grown accustomed to overhearing their battles.

“Ellen hates that,” a source added. “She never wants people at work to know about her personal problems. It was a huge wake-up call for her.”

Not long ago, the two seemed in a good place, with DeGeneres sharing, “there’s no best part [about being married.] It’s everything. I can’t imagine not being married. I have my best friend, the person I want to spend time with more than anybody else in the world.”

Nonetheless, DeGeneres has remained as busy as ever in her work life. She recently signed a deal with NBC to host a game show. Ellen’s Game of Games will pull segments from her syndicated daytime talker, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Each hour-long episode will feature supersize versions of popular games from daytime series. Show contestants will be pulled from the audience, similar to DeGeneres’ talk show. Their challenges will include such tasks as maneuvering massive obstacles, answering questions under pressure and facing a gigantic plunge into the unknown.

Each venture will end with DeGeneres offering someone in the segment the chance at securing a huge cash prize. The show is rumored to feature segments from such games as “Make It Rain,” “5 Second Rule,” “What’s in the Box,” and “SuMove It, Move It!”

The 59-year-old DeGeneres recently talked about how on board she is with the development.

“I’m so excited to be hosting a huge primetime game show for NBC,” she said. “We’re pulling out all the stops — gigantic sets, hilarious games. It’s going to be like a combination of American Ninja Warrior, RuPaul’s Drag Race and a water park.”

The show is the latest addition to DeGeneres’ long-standing and seemingly still building relationship with NBC, where she also is an exec producer on such programs as Little Big Shots, spinoff Little Big Shots: Forever Young and First Dates, a project involving Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore.

DeGeneres is also rumored to be gearing up to launch three new home collections later this year to go along with her ED Ellen DeGeneres lifestyle brand. Her new Loloi furniture line is a venture between her and Thomasville and features designed rugs, throws and pillows.

“I’ve loved home design for as long as I can remember,” she recently raved to Elle Décor. “I know what I like, so designing it made sense for me.”

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]