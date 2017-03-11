Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Allegedly Heading For Breakup Over Baby Mama?

Khloe Kardashian would be devastated to find out that Tristan Thompson has been cheating on her, an insider reveals.

Khloe has been seeing the basketball star since last summer, and while their relationship couldn’t be going better, the reality star is often concerned about the potential chance that the romance she shares with Tristan isn’t what she truly thought it was.

Hollywood Life reveals how Khloe Kardashian has faced trust issues in recent years, mainly because of the men she has dated since dumping her cheating ex-husband Lamar Odom.

The source notes that Khloe was head over heels in love with Lamar until she found out about the affairs he had behind her back, with several insiders at the time alleging that Odom was so reckless with the women he was hooking up with, he reportedly didn’t even use protecting at times.

A similar incident happened with James Harden, TMZ noted at the time, who Khloe Kardashian dated for less than a year, in 2015. The couple couldn’t make their romance work and that was simply down to the supposed fact that the NBA player had been seeing other women while dating the TV star.

It was claimed at the time that James found it hard to make the long distance relationship work, and when Khloe Kardashian learned about the alleged affair, she certainly didn’t hesitate to let Harden know that she wanted to break up with him.

Speaking from her experience, Khloe has been hurt by the men she’s given her heart to in the past. Now that she’s really fallen for Tristan, she would be devastated to find out that the Cleveland Cavaliers star has cheated on her, especially now that Khloe has purchased a home very close to Tristan’s house.

The given fact is that Khloe Kardashian is determined to make the relationship work. She loves Tristan and doesn’t mind making endless trips from Cleveland to Los Angeles every other week, so long as it keeps her romance with the 25-year-old intact.

What she won’t put up with however are the potential affairs behind her back while she’s not in Cleveland, an insider adds. “Khloe has definitely been scarred by her troubled relationships with Lamar Odom and James Harden.”

“She always gives herself up completely when she falls in love, only to be left heartbroken. She trusted Lamar implicitly despite hearing rumors about his bad behavior. Same thing with James. These failed relationships have given her some serious trust issues.”

Hollywood Life adds that Khloe Kardashian has nothing to worry about when it comes to her man staying faithful to her. Tristan loves Khloe and knows about the history she’s had with athletes — he’s assured her that he’s nothing like the ones she’s been with in the past.

The two have even talked about starting a family together, with additional plans to eventually settle down and get married. Tristan wouldn’t want to ruin what he has with Khloe Kardashian over a measly fling with another woman.

“Tristan isn’t cheating on Khloe. He’s totally head over heels for her and showers her with love. He knows it can be hard being an NBA player’s wife or girlfriend so he assures her all the time he loves her.”

Khloe Kardashian has made it known that making a long distance relationship work isn’t as easy as people would think, but it’s all about the understanding two people have for one another, she shares, stressing that the connection has to be strong enough to commit oneself to such a romance.

Khloe Kardashian and her family return to the E! network with the season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on March 12.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]