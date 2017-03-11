Mama June Fat Suit: Honey Boo Boo’s Mom Denies Claims, But How Did Rumors Start?

As the star of From Not to Hot, “Mama June” Shannon — who first rose to fame on her daughter, Honey Boo Boo, and her self-titled show — quickly became the subject of criticism and rumors. One of the biggest rumors currently making its way around the blogosphere is the rumor about the so-called “Mama June fat suit,” wherein Shannon is accused of hiding her new weight loss behind a fat suit. Despite repeated denials of the Mama June fat suit, the rumors persist. So we were left to wonder: how did the rumors get started?

First, according to E! Online, the “Mama June fat suit” rumor is just that: a rumor. While June did, indeed, get extensive plastic surgery — and she’s not afraid to talk about it in detail — she flat-out denies that a fat suit is part of From Not to Hot, currently airing on WeTV.

“The reality star, who weighed 460 pounds at her heaviest, kick-started her weight loss with gastric surgery in 2015. She said on The Domenick Nati Show that she also had a tummy tuck, a breast lift and excess skin removed from her arms and her neck. She added that she did not plan on having more plastic surgery.”

Here's the real reason Mama June went from a size 18 to a shocking size 4 https://t.co/D5fxEcy1Sk pic.twitter.com/GPlG3Iu6sh — People Magazine (@people) March 11, 2017

Some people are wondering if Mama June’s ex — and Honey Boo Boo’s dad — Sugar Bear is behind the propagation of the Mama June fat suit rumors.

After all, according to People Magazine, the only reason Mama June lost all the weight was to get revenge on her ex — to show him that she was much better off without him — and because of that, Sugar Bear may be wanting to get revenge of his own.

“June confesses, “I’m trying to lose weight for Sugar Bear’s wedding because my ex is getting married. I’m trying to rebrand myself as like the skinnier Mama June.” Crooks [her trainer] is skeptical and says June’s reasons don’t have to do with her. “At some point you have to make a conscientious decision to start putting yourself first,” he urges. Though June insists she wants to be “the hottest thing at this wedding,” she worries if she can reach her goal dress — a size 4, down from her size 18! And Crooks has no doubts June can flaunt her new self and “goal dress” at the wedding, sealing it with the “power of the pinky.”

Mama June looking like Amy Schumer now….. pic.twitter.com/JOgcgX7Uk0 — ???????????????? (@_Danishka_) March 11, 2017

Still, the Mama June fat suit rumors continue, in part because outlets like The Daily Mail insist that they’re true. The outlet points out that Mama June lost over 140 lbs., and that kind of weight loss can’t be concealed without a fat suit.

“‘I hope I’m under 220,’ she explains before stepping on the scale to reveal she’s lost 84 pounds in eight weeks. The reality star reveals she’s gone from 352 to 211 pounds. She comes home and meets up with her daughters, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson and Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon, while continuing to complain about her workout. Alana (Honey Boo Boo) is angonizing over telling her mom Sugar Bear’s fiancee, Jennifer Lamb, wants to take her dress shopping. ‘Her body’s already hurting, I don’t want to hurt her feelings too,’ she laments.”

[Featured Image by WeTV]