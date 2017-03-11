Blac Chyna: Rob Kardashian ‘KUWTK’ Family Fear Custody Battle Is Over Money

Blac Chyna is gearing up for a nasty custody battle with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, having allegedly made it known that she wants full custody of their daughter Dream.

Last month, the couple confirmed that they had broken up yet again, realizing that their relationship was no longer working for either of them.

In December, TMZ gushed about an incident between the two that was so intense, Blac Chyna physically attacked Rob and had to be restrained by Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, before the former stripper decided to pack her belongings and move out.

She returned a week later, telling fans on social media that the twosome was determined to make their romance work, but just two months after having claimed they were committed to one another, things blew up again.

Blac Chyna became increasingly frustrated with Kardashian’s insecurities, having accused her of cheating on multiple occasions. And on top of that, the 29-year-old has been very reclusive due to his battle with anxiety, depression, and diabetes — all of which he refuses to take care of.

When friends and family encourage him to lose weight and make healthier choices in life, Rob doesn’t take note and pretends as if nobody is trying to help him make the right decisions in life for his own sake, it’s been alleged.

Blac Chyna reportedly grew tired of babysitting someone she was supposed to marry in the near future, consequently coming to the conclusion that it was better for the twosome to part. But with that said, a child is still involved, but under the given circumstances, Rob is in no shape or form able to care for Dream by himself, a source claims.

In recent weeks, whenever Rob wants to spend time with his daughter, he has to be supervised by his family members, and that’s merely down to the fact that even his mother Kris Jenner has been left worried about her son’s mental state.

Blac Chyna’s decision in wanting to obtain full custody of Dream is the most reasonable decision for her, but sources tell People that her moves in doing so are going to cause quite the feud between the former stripper and Rob, including his family members.

“I expect things to get ugly,” People reveals. Chyna wants full custody with Rob only getting visitations. “They’ve [Kardashians] all always had their issues with Chyna but they were happy when the relationship was working and when Rob was happy. But at the end of the day, they all raise an eyebrow at Chyna and her intentions.”

None of Rob’s sisters believe that Blac Chyna’s intentions are genuine in anything that concerns their brother.

Since Blac Chyna’s alleged physical attack on Rob, in December, Kris Jenner and her daughters haven’t spoken to Blac as much as they used to. The only time they have communicated is when it’s something to do with Dream, insiders gush.

Kris has not been able to overlook the fight Blac Chyna had with her ex-fiancé, which sources say was the main reason Jenner revoked the invitation she had made to the 28-year-old for the Christmas party at the Kardashian compound in Calabasas, California.

Hollywood Life notes that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s relationship downfall will play out on the forthcoming series of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, next week.

As for the couple’s reality show Rob & Chyna, while the E! network has yet to confirm this, reports claim that producers have scrapped plans to shoot the second series. The footage that had been shot prior to Blac Chyna’s split with Rob will now be included on KUWTK.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]