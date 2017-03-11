Mama June Wants No Weight Loss For Honey Boo Boo Now, Despite Her 2017 New Look

Mama June has a new look in 2017, thanks to her weight loss program. But, her daughter Honey Boo Boo is just 11, and she is not ready to compromise on her food yet. Now, she faces questions about her body simply because her mother is going through an incredible weight loss program. Thankfully for the little girl, her mother has total support for whatever body she wants to have.

Alana Thompson, better known as Honey Boo Boo, is a star herself. Whatever popularity she has got is because of her individuality. Of course, she has an obese woman, who is on a mission to lose weight to prove a point. Mama June’s journey has been extraordinary. What she plans to achieve is astonishing. She wants to be a size 4, and she wants to do it herself.

Mama June wants 2017 to be special. Her efforts to get a new look initiated when she found her husband cheating on her. Now that Sugar Bear is getting married to “the other woman,” Jennifer Lamb, Mama June will attend the wedding only to show her new avatar. Her weight loss will apparently make her the woman that will make her ex-partner regret his decision to leave her for another woman.

Mama June’s weight loss is tough. That is why she has to be follow a strict diet. But, when it comes to her daughter Honey Boo Boo, she does not want her to have a new look now in 2017. She wants to her daughter to “love herself no matter what.”

It all started in the March 3 episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, when Honey Boo Boo accompanied Mama June to Dr. Michael Feiz’s office. Earlier, the 37-year-old reality TV star went through a weight-loss surgery. The doctor suggested that the daughter should follow her mother and change her diet too. But, Honey Boo Boo was in no mood to do that, as she likes her “curves.”

“Mama’s on this diet, but I’m not,” the daughter said. “I mean, seriously, this dude is really crazy.”

When Us Weekly asks Mama June about her daughter’s weight loss to get a new look in 2017, she says she is not concerned about her daughter’s body right now. According to her, people get bigger or skinnier as get older. Nobody knows how Honey Boo Boo will become when she gets older.

Mama June believes Honey Boo Boo should “love herself for her” and not give a sh*t what people say about it. At the same time, she feels her daughter should be worried about health issues related to her father’s family.

“But also, [I tell her], ‘I need you to know that you need to be worrying’ because her dad, her grandmother on that side, does have diabetes and stuff,” Mama June said.

On the other hand, Mama June says she is happy about her weight loss that give her a new look in 2017. But, she clarifies that her happiness has nothing to do with her weight.

I was happy with myself at 460, [and] I’m happy with myself now.

Mama June gives an interesting insight about her weight loss. According to her, now everybody can see what she has always seen in herself. “Even though I’ve lost weight, I’m not Miss Skinny Minnie, I can promise you that,” the reality star said.

Mama June, who was once 460 pounds, is not her way to become a size 4. Earlier, this week her slimmer look was revealed.

Watch her incredible weight loss program on Mama June: From Not to Hot, which airs on WE tv on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

[Featured image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]