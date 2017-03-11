‘The Vampire Diaries’ Finale: What’s Next For The Cast?

After eight seasons, The Vampire Diaries finale finally aired. And while fans will miss seeing the cast — including, now, Nina Dobrev — on their television screens every week, they’ll also be wondering what will happen next for the cast, and when, and where. It turns out that The Vampire Diaries finale is not the end of the story!

First, according to ABC News, The Vampire Diaries finale was the perfect opportunity for the cast and crew to interact with fans more than they ever had before the finale aired. Nina Dobrev was the first to really make these comments on her Instagram page, pointing out that she and her fellow castmates had been through everything together over the past eight seasons, and this wasn’t really “the end” for them.

“The trips, adventures, and laughter I have shared with these beautiful souls makes me tear with joy. I love them more than I could ever explain or begin to put into words. Prayed that it would be a success and continue for many years. We got our wish. 8 seasons later, some are engaged, some married and some have fetuses of their own. These are incredible women and forces to be reckoned with. I’m so proud of you all. #FlowerPower #TVDForever”

Wow saying good bye to 8 years… wow. Thank you all! Watching the Finale right now! Thank you #tvd fans around the world A post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on Mar 10, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

But it doesn’t look like Dobrev and the gang will be away from our TV screens for long. According to AOL, The Vampire Diaries finale was just an excuse to launch a second spinoff of the show!

In addition to The Originals airing next week (on March 17th) on The CW, show creator Julie Plec told the outlet that she has plans for yet another TVD-based spinoff that’s sure to keep fans thrilled.

“Obviously our timelines did not match up, so Caroline and Klaus are not coming face to face in this season. That being said, we do have crossover elements in the upcoming season of The Originals that’s about to start airing and it all brings it back to what I see as a future for either The Originals or another piece of the franchise to launch off of the end of The Originals. So I look forward to being able to play around in that sandbox and see if I can make something of it.”

The end is near… thank you to all the beautiful fans for your support during the 8 years of #thevampirediaries. Watch the series finale tonight at 9 on @thecw Goodbye Bonnie Bennett… A post shared by Kat Graham (@katgraham) on Mar 10, 2017 at 11:00am PST

So, naturally, The Vampire Diaries finale left more questions than answers for fans to sort through. This also means that, perhaps, two spinoffs won’t be enough for the show to keep going. Could fans be getting a movie? A book series? Something else entirely?

According to Seattle PI, the crying that the fans did at the end of the show was only the beginning of what they can expect in the future. And all those questions that everyone still had? They’ll be answered in the spinoffs and future incarnations of the show.

“There’s been a lot of lore to go through the wringer of The Vampire Diaries since the beginning of this show, but one thing that’s remained a mystery all the while is those bloody crows. The finale reminds us as much when Damon visits Elena outside Stefan’s crypt, and he’s preceded by the arrival of a crow, just like when the two first met at the family plot so many moons ago. So, what’s the deal with that anyway? Has Damon always had this secret ability to shape-shift into a bird, or is that just a freakish coincidence? No matter what minor questions we’re left with, though, this show was, as its finale title and Elena’s inner monologue indicate, quite epic.”

