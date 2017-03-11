Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck: How Their Children Saved Couple’s Marriag

Jennifer Garner has called off her divorce plans for a second time, stressing that she’s hopeful Ben Affleck can pull himself together for the sake of their children.

Garner, who filed for divorce in 2015, had made no attempts in moving forward with the divorce finalization, as speculation regarding Ben’s alleged cheating affair with the family’s nanny Christine Ouzounian grew at a considerable rate.

While Jennifer Garner strongly denied claims that the nanny was to blame for her decision to call it quits with Ben, sources alleged that Christine was not fired from her position until the scandal broke — giving the impression that Jennifer didn’t know about the supposed affair until hearing about it from the press.

Ouzounian was fired right after, while Affleck was said to have been forced to move out of the home he shared with Jennifer Garner and the kids in Pasadena.

Since the initial divorce filing, Jennifer Garner has tried to remain cordial with Ben, mainly for the sake of their children. The actress feared about the reaction from her kids once they learned that their parents were planning to separate and finalize their divorce, so leading a somewhat normal life after a split is what seemed vital for Jennifer at the time.

As the months progressed and Ben allegedly showed remorse for his actions and wrongdoings, Jennifer Garner is said to have considered the idea of Affleck moving back into the couple’s home, with the intentions of eventually reconciling and giving their marriage another shot.

It should be noted that Jennifer has never been shy to admit that Ben is the love of her life, telling Vanity Fair that the Oscar-winning star is someone she shares a connection with like no other.

With that said, Garner also admits that Ben has the tendency in making it difficult for her to love him, using the sun as a metaphor by stressing that when the sun shines, their relationship is as perfect as can be, and when it doesn’t, it can be rather chaotic.

It seems their two-year break, despite living under the same roof, has been good for Jennifer Garner and her husband, as People reveals that the actress has called off her divorce plans for good, convinced that her relationship with bond has strengthened immensely.

“She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try,” the source tells Hollywood Life, making it known that Jennifer isn’t willing to give up on their marriage just yet. She firmly believes that Ben wants to make things right, especially for the sake of their children, and Jennifer Garner is willing to give it a try — for now, at least.

“She just wanted to move on and focus on the happy things in her life,” the outlet continues to add. “She was exhausted from all the ups and downs. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids and those kids love their parents.”

“They want to keep the family together. Ben is making a big effort to take care of himself. they are not back together, but there seems to be hope. Jen is hoping they can stay married. Ben doesn’t want a divorce either.”

There had already been a sign that Jennifer Garner was planning to call off her divorce plans, having been spotted making more public outings with her husband than usual in recent months.

If that wasn’t enough, Ben and Jennifer Garner both make sure to keep their schedules free on Sundays, which has now become their spiritual days where attending their local church is a necessity to keeping their marriage going. From what’s been reported, it’s definitely working for the couple.

