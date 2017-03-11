Oscars Songs Soar After Oscars Ceremony With 30,000 Additional Copies Sold

Oscars songs soared following last month’s ceremony, making it clear that featuring a song at the Academy Awards is apparently the best marketing promotion for any song. Every song performed during the Oscars ceremony saw an immediate and sharp uptick in sales right after the ceremony, according to Forbes.

This is only here because of the Oscars. Other than that, I don't see this song making any sort of comeback since it has nothing left. pic.twitter.com/tetjz1WkPv — GetOutFanboy1 (@LokoReviews) March 7, 2017

There were seven songs performed during the Oscars 2017, and every Oscars song showed a sharp uptick in sales on Sunday night. According to estimations by Nielsen Music, the collective sales number of the seven songs performed during the ceremony totaled 30,000 copies. This number represents a more than 200 per cent uptick in sales from the day prior to the annual awards show. In fact, the sales for each Oscars song continued to rise several days after the ceremony.

“Can’t Stop The Feeling,” from the soundtrack for Trolls, was performed by Justin Timberlake as the opening Oscars song and understandably scored the most downloads of all seven, an impressive 12,000 copies. “Can’t Stop The Feeling” debuted at No. 1 in May last year, meaning the Oscars song is the only chart-topper to be nominated for an Academy award this year.

The song, which won the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media, sold a whopping 12,000 copies on the Sunday of the Grammys alone. The second most downloaded Oscars song this year was “How Far I’ll Go” by Alessia Cara from Moana. The song from the Moana soundtrack sold half of what Timberlake’s song sold on Sunday, 6,000 downloads. The song has two separate official versions, one performed by Cara and another one by Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced the title character in the animated feature.

Another Oscars song that experienced a sharp uptick in sales on the day of the broadcast is actually the Oscar winner, “City Of Stars,” from the La La Land soundtrack. The Oscar-winning song, which scored 5,000 downloads on Sunday, was performed by John Legend during the ceremony after both Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, who originally sang songs in the Damien Chazelle-directed film, refused to perform at the awards show, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The Oscars song, which was written by Justin Hurwitz with lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, sold even more copies in the weeks after its Academy Awards glory.

“Both Sides Now,” which was performed by Sara Bareilles during the In Memoriam segment, sold 3,000 copies on Sunday. The Oscars song, which is a cover of the Joni Mitchell/Judy Collins classic, was so beautifully performed by Bareilles that more than 3,000 people decided to get a copy and not just of the original performers, but also other covers that exist on the web.

“Audition,” another La La Land Oscars song nominated for an Academy Award this year, sold more than 2,000 copies on the day of the ceremony. The song was performed by Oscar-winning John Legend during the ceremony after Stone, who originally sang the song in the film, said she wouldn’t perform at the Oscars 2017.

“The Empty Chair,” which has been called the most surprising nomination in this year’s Best Original Song category, saw 1,000 downloads on Sunday. And while the song was recorded specifically for film Jim: The James Foley Story and was performed by Sting himself, many people hadn’t heard the Oscars song before Sunday’s broadcast. One thousand downloads for a song that not many people had heard before Sunday’s broadcast isn’t too bad.

“Lovely Day,” which was performed by Timberlake as a mash-up with “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” sold 1,000 copies on Sunday. The Oscars song was originally performed by Bill Withers in 1977 and was the top 40 hit, which means the song could have won an Oscar 40 years after its release.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]