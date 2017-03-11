Danielle Bregoli, The “Cash Me Outside” Girl Goes On Anti-Muslim Rant With Mom?

Danielle Bregoli, the thirteen year-old girl who became famous for coining the phrase “cash me outside, how bout dah,” on The Dr Phil Show went on an anti-Muslim rant on Instagram Live along with someone who could be her mom.

The Sun reports that the abrasive teenager and a woman (off camera) believed to be her mom verbally attacked another teen over the phone and used her religion as an insult.

“You f***ing Muslim” the woman in the video says. “Ho, ho you f***ing Muslim… go look on your f***ing Facebook page and…your father and mother with a thing around her head. You’re a f***ing Muslim. Hussain ain’t f***ing Christian – it’s a f***ing Muslim.”

Since her rise to fame, The New York Post reports that the abrasive young woman revealed the new meme-able phrase in an interview with them and it’s “Pissy P****y Thot.”

Here’s hoping that it doesn’t catch on like “cash me outside” did.

Danielle Bregoli has definitely cashed in on her 15 minutes of fame. Since her first appearance on the Dr Phil Show, she has appeared in rap music videos and there are reportedly talks in progress to have her star in her own reality TV show.

According to In Touch Weekly, Bregoli has starred in music videos for Kodak Black’s “Everything 1K,” Stitches’ “Lost My Mind” and most recently Mook Boy’s “Juvi.”

There are also claims that she stands to earn $40,000 to grace an upcoming music festival with her presence. According to TMZ the name of the festival is the Rolling Loud Music Festival. The event will include a meet and greet with Danielle’s “fans.” and she will also receive part of the proceeds from ticket sales.

Apparently her new appearance fee is a minimum of $30,000

The owner of the company that runs the festival also revealed that they also inked a deal to throw her 14th birthday party in March.

As her level of fame rises, so has the number of viral rumors about her.

Recently, as In Touch reports, she was the victim of a death hoax. There were rumors all over the Internet that the rebellious teen had committed suicide after all of the bullying she had received as a result of her appearance on Dr Phil.

But Bregoli is alive and well. She confirmed that fact with a video on her Instagram page where she said, “I’m alive, motherf***ers!”

Bregoli’s tendency to behave badly is also in the spotlight. In February, Bregoli punched a fellow airline passenger for pushing her mom. According to The Daily Beast, the passenger who was punched found that Barbara Bregoli was taking too long to board the plane.

All of these shenanigans have led Danielle Bregoli’s father, Ira Peskowitz to launch a Go Fund Me to help him get custody of his estranged teen daughter.

“I’m reaching out to the world, humbly, as a father that was estranged from my daughter, Danielle, as a result of parental alienation,” he wrote on the fundraising page. “I have always taken care of her financially but was denied the opportunity to truly be a present parent and influence in her life. As a result, Danielle and her future have been compromised with the lack of love and guidance a child needs to be able to flourish in this world.”

Ira, who has another family, told In Touch Weekly that he has tried to be have a relationship with Danielle and they do communicate over the phone.

“Danielle feels rejected by me. That poor girl. I did not abandon her. I left her mother, but I did not abandon her,” he said. “I know there is a little girl in there, and I hope one day she can hug me and say, ‘I love you daddy.'”

