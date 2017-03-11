Emma Watson Accused Of Developing ‘Diva Behavior’

Emma Watson dismissed that idea that her character Belle is suffering from Stockholm Syndrome, according to the Sun. The 26-year-old British actress addressed the controversy surrounding the live-action remake of Disney’s 1991 Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Watson, who rose to stardom thanks to her role as Hermione in the Harry Potter franchise, set the record straight about her character’s alleged Stockholm Syndrome, which is the feeling of affection felt by some kidnap victims towards a kidnapper.

But Emma Watson insists that it’s not the case with Belle even though she was imprisoned in a giant castle by the Beast before falling in love with him.

In her recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Emma Watson admitted that she “grappled with” the Stockholm Syndrome theory early on, but then realized that Belle manifests “none” of the characteristics of people with Stockholm Syndrome.

“She has none of the characteristics of someone with Stockholm Syndrome because she keeps her independence, she keeps that freedom of thought.”

Emma Watson argues that her character constantly disagrees with the Beast, which means her mind is not being clouded when she actually starts falling in love with the Beast.

Earlier this month, Emma Watson was crowned Woman of the Year by ELLE magazine. The Harry Potter star received the honor for her efforts in promoting feminism and empowerment of women, as well as for being a role model for millions of girls and women around the world.

But Emma Watson apparently couldn’t care less about the honor – or at least about a lavish party thrown to celebrate the award. According to sources, the Beauty and the Beast actress arrived 90 minutes late and left shortly after her arrival.

The source who attended the ELLE Style Awards celebrations insisted that Emma Watson “obviously wasn’t interested.” The actress also missed the dinner and didn’t permit anyone to take pictures of her.

“She missed the dinner and insisted on only having pictures taken in a private room by her chosen photographer. She was behaving like a diva.”

Many social media users reacted to the news by slamming Emma Watson for her apparent “diva behavior” and said she should come down to earth. Despite this, Watson adamantly continues promoting Beauty and the Beast, which opens in theaters on March 17, according to Fox News.

In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, Emma Watson revealed that the live-action film actually differs from its original 1991 film. The Harry Potter actress insisted that a new twist in the 2017 film is intended to send a message for viewers. At the beginning of the film, a group of boys is being led to school, while several little girls can be seen left behind to do the laundry. Emma Watson explained that in that story, women weren’t allowed to read.

But then Emma Watson’s character invents a washing machine that frees the little girls from their chores. The actress compares breaking the washing machine to an attempt to break Belle’s spirit and trying to “mold her into a more acceptable version of herself.” Emma Watson argues that such things happen with a lot of young girls and women nowadays. The actress, who’s also a committed feminist, complains that men tend to treat women unfairly in our society.

Saying that women often don’t get to decide which aspects of their personality they are cultivating, Emma Watson explained that women often have to put up with other people telling them what to do and who to become in this world. But with this little twist in the 2017 live-action film, Watson is hoping to convey a strong message to women.

