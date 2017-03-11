UFC: Floyd Mayweather Now ‘Out Of Retirement’ To Fight Conor McGregor In June?

While on a publicity tour in England on Saturday, Floyd Mayweather made the claim that he is going to come out of retirement to face Conor McGregor in a big money fight in June, challenging Dana White and UFC to sign the paperwork and make the boxing match happen. Conor McGregor, Dana White and UFC have not had time yet to respond to Floyd Mayweather’s challenge, so the dream match featuring Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is far from official. Floyd Mayweather was direct with his challenge, however, and setting a date seems to indicate that he’s serious about fighting McGregor three months from now.

As reported by USA Today, Mayweather was as brash and cocky as ever when the 40-year-old undefeated boxer laid out the challenge in a video released by FightHype.com.

“I don’t want to hear no more excuses about the money, about the UFC. Sign the paper with the UFC so you can fight me in June. Simple and plain, let’s fight in June.”

The full video of Mayweather’s latest challenge to McGregor can be seen below.

As noted by Yahoo Sports, Mayweather went out of his way in the video to explain why he is the “A side” of this potential PPV fight and why McGregor is the “B side.”

“You’re the B side. I’m the A side. We’re not here to cry about money. I’m tired of all this crying about money and saying you want to fight. You’re blowing smoke up everyone’s a**. If you want to fight, sign the paperwork.”

Despite Mayweather’s claim that they shouldn’t “cry about money,” it’s worth noting that a single showdown between the two would likely earn the fighters hundreds of millions of dollars, according to the same USA Today report.

While fans wait for a response from Conor McGregor, there are some major questions that have to be answered still. Even if Conor McGregor was allowed by UFC to face Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match, would the proud Irishman be willing to step out of his own element to face Mayweather in a boxing ring? While the world would certainly tune in to watch, it doesn’t seem likely that anyone would expect anything but Mayweather earning his 50th win.

ADDITIONAL SPORTS ARTICLES BY THE INQUISITR

Since McGregor would be forced to meet Mayweather “on his turf,” Floyd tried to equate the situation to when he fought Arturo Gatti and Oscar De La Hoya.

“When I faced Arturo Gatti, I went to his turf. He was the A side. I was the B side. I beat him. I didn’t cry. I didn’t complain. When I faced Oscar De La Hoya, he was the A side and I was the B side. I didn’t cry. I didn’t complain. I beat him and I became the A side.”

However, asking Conor McGregor to leave the Octagon and put on boxing gloves is something completely different than Floyd Mayweather’s first PPV fight or simply being considered an underdog.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]