Kailyn Lowry’s ‘Teen Mom’ Co-Star Farrah Abraham Reveals Baby Daddy

Kailyn Lowry has reached another development in her shocking new pregnancy. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed last month that’s she is expecting her third child and just hinted that it might be a boy.

In Touch Weekly reports that Lowry dropped a major hint on Twitter that her new bundle of joy is a boy. “Thought I had boy names picked out but my friends hate the two I love lol,” she shared.

Lowry currently shares two boys from former relationships. She had Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. The Teen Mom star hasn’t confirmed the gender of her new baby and said she’s going to wait until the birth to find out.

Lowry confirmed the pregnancy a few weeks ago on her personal blog. The reality star explained that she didn’t let anyone know because she wanted some private time. She reiterated how the pregnancy was a choice she made and that she’s happy expecting another child.

Lowry’s marriage with Marroquin ended because the couple couldn’t agree on whether or not to have more kids. On Teen Mom 2, Lowry stated that she didn’t want any more kids while Marroquin wanted to expand the family. This, of course, raises a lot of questions about Lowry’s pregnancy, but she claims that she didn’t want more children with Marroquin.

“I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage,” she explained.

One of the biggest questions remaining centers on the father of Kailyn Lowry’s baby. Lowry hasn’t revealed the identity of her new baby daddy, though Farrah Abraham told Hollywood Life it isn’t a big mystery.

“It’s not a secret, look and you will know,” Abraham shared.

Abraham didn’t reveal anything else on the matter, but that hasn’t stopped fans from guessing. One of the leading theories is that Teen Mom 2 producer Jeremy “JC” Cueva is the father. Cueva and Lowry share a unique bond on the show and the two were reportedly dating prior to the pregnancy news.

“I think I have a really good relationship with Kail,” Cueva shared in a previous interview.

“I was a new person coming in. Her previous field producer had been with her for years and years. I had big shoes to fill, but I think I did a good job. I joke around with her a lot.”

Cueva continued, “She likes me as a person, but she hates that I have to be a producer sometimes. We get along really great, and I think she respects me.”

Both sides have denied that Cueva is the father. Of course, admitting to such a thing could cost Cueva his job, so it’s understandable that they would want to keep things tightly under wraps.

Until Lowry reveals the identity of the father, there’s no telling who it might be. According to OK Magazine, the only solid clue we have is that the baby daddy and Lowry were good friends before the pregnancy. In fact, shortly after the announcement, Lowry’s publicist, Casi Densmore-Koon, revealed that Lowry and the father were friends and they dated for a short period.

Meanwhile, Radar Online reports that Marroquin is looking to move on with his life after the divorce and might appear on the hit reality dating series, Are You The One? The reality star sent in an audition tape for the show but isn’t sure if he can commit to the competition while Teen Mom 2 is still filming.

Marroquin has not responded to the latest rumors surrounding Lowry’s pregnancy.

