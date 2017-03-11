‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Talks Parenting After Welcoming Baby Girl Ensley Jolie

Jenelle Evans is enjoying her life at home with her new baby girl, Ensley Jolie Eason.

Weeks after giving birth to Ensley, the Teen Mom 2 star’s third child, Evans has taken to Twitter where she recently shared a message with her fans and followers about the joys of parenting.

“Probably the greatest gift as a mom is the ability to calm down your baby by hearing the soothing sound of your voice,” she wrote on March 9.

Jenelle Evans’ parenting tweet comes just days after the reality star faced backlash for leaving her newborn just weeks after her birth.

At the end of February, about one month after Ensley was born, Jenelle Evans traveled to Los Angeles to film the Teen Mom 2 after show without her daughter and was immediately put on blast by her many fans and followers. According to many, they were appalled that Evans would even consider leaving her newborn baby so soon after she was born.

Earlier this month, after about a week in Los Angeles, Radar Online shared a report regarding the backlash.

“I didn’t want to come on this trip to LA, but I had to because of work,” Jenelle Evans explained to the outlet after the taping of the Teen Mom 2 after show on Monday, February 27.

According to Jenelle Evans, she put up a “big fight” for several days, but ultimately, MTV informed her that it was a huge deal for her to attend the taping. She also said a producer had called her and requested she attend. However, after her co-star, Chelsea Houska, revealed on her Twitter page that she was not at all forced to attend the show, Evans failed to attend the taping — even after flying to Los Angeles — and claimed she had caught the flu.

Prior to her trip, Jenelle Evans reportedly attempted to take Ensley with her to Los Angeles, but her doctor allegedly advised her against doing so.

After Jenelle Evans pulled out of filming on the February 27 after show, she chose to remain in Los Angeles but insisted that she would not be attending the following week’s taping either.

“After finding out I could have stayed home like Chelsea [Houska], I have changed my flight instead of staying for this upcoming live show,” she said. “MTV has still asked me to stay, but I told them I’m leaving no matter what I’m told.”

In her tweet to fans, Chelsea Houska said that MTV was very understanding with her decision to stay home with her son, Watson Cole, who was born just one day after Evans’ daughter.

“I’m sure MTV would FORCE a 5-week postpartum mom to do an after show,” a Twitter user wrote after learning Evans had left her baby. “I hear Jenelle is staying in Cali until the next after show… 10 consecutive days away from baby. That baby doesn’t know her,” another added.

A third user wrote, “Where is your newborn infant? You left your newborn baby to fly to the show and didn’t even show up.”

Following the backlash, Jenelle Evans admitted that she should have been home with her baby girl.

“I agree with everyone about leaving Ensley behind and I have been very upset about missing out on time with her and all my kids,” she said. “I need to be home right now and work can be paused for the time being.”

