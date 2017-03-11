Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher: Cutest Quotes And Adorable Facts

Mila Kunis has remained pretty low-profile over recent months since giving birth to her second child with husband, actor Ashton Kutcher. Kunis and Kutcher welcomed Dimitri only three months ago and are most likely enjoying their time as a foursome with daughter Wyatt, as well.

The adorable couple have one equally as adorable and endearing tale as to when and how they met and fell in love. Although at the time, Mila and Ashton were merely playing an onscreen couple, Kunis shared recently that Kutcher was the first person she kissed. However, at the age of 12, the star did not have plans for the life she now has, as Buzzfeed relays, stating “Kunis had decided at a young age that she would never get married. At the age of 12 she prepared her parents for no marriage in her future, but things changed when she found the love of her life.”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher (that ’70s show) pic.twitter.com/KtHvBke9Gl — Series & Movies (@tvshowsXmovies) March 1, 2017

Mila and Ashton met on the hit sitcom That 70’s Show on which they played a couple and following the final season went their separate ways in respective relationships. After Ashton divorced his ex-wife Demi Moore, he and Mila realized that there were real feelings between them and began dating, confirming that they were a couple in 2012.

An engagement ring was spotted on Mila in 2014 and it was also in this year that Kunis gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Wyatt. The publication indicates the way the couple came up with their adorable daughter’s name, noting “They changed their daughter’s name to Wyatt last minute because it ‘fit the energy’ they were feeling during Mila’s pregnancy.”

One other fact added is that Mila only allowed the doctor and Ashton in the delivery room for Wyatt’s birth, but that the actress did not allow Ashton to watch the entire process.

Both Mila and Ashton have spoken out about their parenting styles and how privacy is of utmost importance to them. People reminded of Kunis’ affectionate words during an interview with Business Insider about the amazing experience of being a mother.

“Everything is different, from the fact that you’re happy when you get six hours of sleep, to the idea of being responsible for this incredible, living, breathing, little human being that you can’t believe is yours.”

Ashton was equally as adorable in his own description of being a father while on Ellen’s talk show, sharing about his love for his family, stating”You think you know how much you can love another person, and then you have a child and you realize you didn’t know. It’s infinitely rewarding.”

The couple has also communicated how adamant they are about not getting a nanny to assist them, which is likely why they’ve been out of the spotlight over the past few months. Ashton shared how he and Mila simply want to know their kids and to be the ones who raise them entirely.

“We just want to know our kid,” said Kutcher. “We want to be the people that know what to do when the baby’s crying to make the baby not cry anymore. We want to know, like, when she makes a little face or something, we want to be emotionally in touch with her. And I think the only way to do that is by being the one who’s there.”

Ashton and Mila, in addition to being incredible hands-on parents, remain smitten with one another and best friends to complement. Both stars have spoken about each other regarding what an amazing parent the other is. Ashton didn’t hold back praising Mila for being a great mother.

“She’s the greatest mom. I go to work every day, and I come home and she’s perfect. And it just seems like everything went amazing. And I know that something probably didn’t go amazing, but she never tells it’s unbelievable. She’s incredible.”

Likewise, Mila stated that Ashton is a completely “hands-on dad” and told Ellen during a recent visit to her show that the couple’s sex life is “great.”

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]