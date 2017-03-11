Brad Pitt And Jen Aniston’s Renewed Friendship Reportedly Has Angelina ‘Freaked’

Brad Pitt and Jenifer Aniston have renewed their friendship after his divorce from Angelina Jolie – and it couldn’t have come at a worse time for Jolie. An insider told Hollywood Life that Jolie is freaking out about Pitt’s relationship with Aniston and isn’t happy about the situation.

“Angelina Jolie, 41, is kind of freaking out now that Brad Pitt, 52, has reconnected with his ex Jennifer Aniston,” the source shared.

It’s been six months since Jolie filed for divorce, which is pretty soon for Pitt to be moving on and rekindling things with his ex-wife. Not to mention that the divorce still isn’t finalized.

“It stings for Angelina to know that Brad still thinks about Jen and wants to stay connected to her,” the source explained.

“Angelina is frustrated, confused, annoyed and hurt that Brad would reach out to Jen so soon after breaking up with her.”

Inside sources claim that Aniston and Pitt have been texting each other ever since Jolie filed for divorce in September. Aniston even congratulated Pitt following Moonlight’s big night at the Oscars in February.

According to Us Magazine, Pitt had to track down Aniston’s phone number and first congratulated her on turning 48. The happy birthday wishes opened the door for communication and the two haven’t stopped talking since.

With Aniston happily married to actor Justin Theroux, the relationship between her and Pitt is purely friendship. In fact, Aniston’s husband is reportedly on board with her texting Pitt and doesn’t mind it at all.

“Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past,” an insider revealed.

As far as Jolie is concerned, the news isn’t going over well. With her battle for custody still raging on, the actress has been having second thoughts about the divorce. A source revealed that Jolie has been feeling “lonely” over the past few months and has regrets about splitting with Brad Pitt.

Jolie and Pitt are currently locked in a heated custody battle for their six children – Maddox (15), Pax (13), Zahara (12), Shiloh (10), and twins Knox and Vivienne (8). Jolie is seeking full custody of the kids while Pitt is fighting for joint custody.

The custody matter has been a source of contention for the couple since the very beginning. Shortly after the divorce news broke, reports flooded in that Pitt was physically abusive towards Maddox on a private plane. The rumors led to an inquiry by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Service, both of which clear Pitt of all allegations.

Speaking of their children, Hollywood Life is reporting that Jolie is planning on adopting in the near future. The actress allegedly wants to adopt children from all place across the globe and isn’t letting the divorce stop her.

“Angelina is going to continue to adopt kids in the future,” an insider stated. “She feels that it certainly makes a difference. With her current children getting older and the resources she has to accommodate that, it will only be a matter of time before she expands her brood.”

Jolie has already adopted a number of different kids from around the world, including places like Ethiopia, Vietnam, and Cambodia. Given her track record, Jolie will likely find a third world country to adopt from next. The only difference is that Pitt will not be tagging along.

The source added that Jolie is waiting until the divorce is finalized to adopt another kid. Of course, if the divorce takes longer than expected, the Tomb Raider star isn’t afraid to speed up the process and expand the brood.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]