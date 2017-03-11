Paris Jackson Keeps This In Her ‘Star Wars’ Bag, Plus, Her New Projects

Paris Jackson is clearly not sure if she wants to follow in her father Michael Jackson’s musical footsteps. But she is set on starting her modeling and acting career. She has been officially signed on to two agencies.

The 18-year-old just booked with a major talent agency. According to Just Jared, Paris Jackson announced that she signed with WME in all areas of her career. The company was the first to make the announcement on their Twitter account. WME is the parenting company of IMG Models, the modeling agency that Paris signed with recently.

She just made her acting debut on Star on a March 8 episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She also revealed her first-ever covers for Rolling Stone and Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book. The fashion publication also gave model Halima Aden her first-ever fashion cover. Paris will unveil her fashion cover and photoshoot on The Tonight Show on March 15.

As for Jackson’s acting debut, she made a cameo on the Fox series as a social media guru who intimidates a girl group into doing a provocative photo shoot. She also made her red-carpet debut at the 2017 Grammys last month, introducing a performance from The Weeknd and Daft Punk. Jackson will continue to be managed worldwide in all aspects of her career by Tom Hamilton and Arnold Stiefel of Stiefel Entertainment.

Designers have been struck by Paris’ blue eyes and good looks. Michael Jackson’s daughter was spotted on the set of a photo shoot for Chanel in Paris earlier this year. Paris was seen holding the French and American flags while she was surrounded by soldiers. As previously stated, she signed on with IMG Models earlier this week and officially kicked off her modeling career.

In the sneak peek of the shoot, photographed by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti and styled by the magazine’s founder Roitfeld, Jackson models a white cutout gown and looks striking with her platinum blonde hair styled in a faux mohawk and red lipstick.

She thanked the modeling agency on Instagram, writing, “Thank you @imgmodels I feel very lucky and blessed.”

Modeling isn’t the only thing that Paris wants to do. She was also revealed at the Grammys that she co-created her Moschino gown with Jeremy Scott and her stylist Sonia Young. Before fans think that Paris was picked to become the next star due to nepotism, People tells you to think again. A source close to the starlet said she has more to offer than just another pretty face.

“She’s not just another celebrity spawn yearning to create a spotlight of her own, and people will be surprised by her genuine talent. She’s very passionate about helping to create a better world and improving the lives of those facing struggles, and by sharing her creative talents with the world, she knows she will be able to create a larger platform to help others and spread her activism.”

The source also added that Jackson is “doing great” despite her struggles.

“She’s been working to hone her creative passions for the past few years and is excited to be building on a platform to share those in a more public form.”

She also opened up to Us Weekly about what she carries in her handbag. Paris admits that she doesn’t own a purse. Instead, she carries a Star Wars backpack around. She loves to stash her iPhone 6, Le Specs Hey Yeh sunglasses, Airborne, melatonin pills, Aquaphor, and The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz.

A fan shared a snapshot of Jackson’s interview with Us and shared it on her Instagram account.

???? #parisjackson A post shared by Paris-Michael???? (@shittyextraterrestrialll) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:40pm PST

[Featured image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]