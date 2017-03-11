Justin Bieber’s Melbourne Concert Divides Fans, Argentina Case Haunts Singer

Justin Bieber performed in Melbourne on Friday night as part of the Australia leg of his Purpose World Tour. While some fans have described the concert as unforgettable, others claim he appeared bored during the show.

Fans who attended the concert at the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne took to social media to express their opinions about the concert. Looking at comments about the show on Twitter, it appears a lot of people enjoyed Justin Bieber’s performance compared to those who didn’t.

@justinbieber I was amongst the 50,000 fans at Etihad. So excited yet a little disappointed. You seemed bored :(. #itstoolatenowtosaysorry — Kim meikle (@KimMeikle90) March 10, 2017

@justinbieber are you ok? You seemed so depressed & withdrawn at your melbourne concert — Robyn Jayne Smith (@robyndabanks) March 11, 2017

My daughter attended @justinbieber in concert in Melbourne last night but unfortunately he just didn't seem 'happy' or into it. Such a shame — Megan-Jane Hedges (@MeganJaneHedges) March 11, 2017

Thanks Justin Bieber for the wonderful concert you did here in Melbourne on friday at Etihad Stadium it was awesome i enjoyed it so much — norman (@norman1017) March 11, 2017

@justinbieber amazing concert last night in Melbourne!! Loved every bit of it. — Claudia Giorgia (@Claudia_Giorgia) March 11, 2017

Been listening to a lot of good reviews from @justinbieber concert last night here in #Melbourne. Absolute talent. Great bloke. — shravan (@shravv93) March 11, 2017

Bieber kicked off his 2017 Australia tour with a performance in Perth this past week. His concert in Melbourne was his second in the country since 2013.

Ahead of the performance, reports had surfaced in the local media that Justin Bieber, 23, snubbed a fan who was attempting to take a selfie with him, telling her that she made him “sick.”

Justin Bieber hoje em Melbourne, Austrália. (11) pic.twitter.com/YKnJA6AKsz — Justin Inspiration (@jinspirationbr) March 11, 2017

According to the Courier Mail, a 20-year-old fan named Sabah Helal approached Bieber outside a casino and asked for a picture. But the Canadian singer rejected the request, asking her “why are you invading my privacy?” This did not put off Sabah, who sent on to take the image anyway.

Sabah has been lambasted by other Beliebers in Melbourne for the incident with many attempting to explain to Bieber that not all his fans in the city are the same.

"No photos , Let's hug each other more" why is that so difficult for people to understand? Wth #PurposeTourStadiums — Rini Bieber (@RiniCassandra) March 11, 2017

Please don't just not come back to Melbourne because of what happened today, we're not all like that ❤️@justinbieber #Melbournesayssorry — Bianca (@pasteladorbs) March 11, 2017

I feel so bad ???? poor Justin ❣️ not all melbourne fan are that crazy #Melbournesayssorry #werespectyou @justinbieber — Alina Frichitthavong (@cheer_alina) March 11, 2017

Meanwhile, British singer Adele has come to Bieber’s defense after he was booed at her concert in Australia when she brought up his name, Eyewitness News reported.

“If you started out at 12, you’d be like that too, okay!” Adele told the crowd.

Sabah and her mother Houda Bennaoui were among the people who attended Justin Bieber’s concert in Melbourne and criticized his performance afterward.

“His hands were in his pockets for the first five songs and it seemed like he didn’t want to be there,” Bennaoui said. “After years of supporting him, my daughter will never see him again in concert.”

Photos of Justin Bieber performing on stage recently in Melbourne, Australia! #PurposeTourMelbourne #PurposeTourStadiums pic.twitter.com/Zhi8TAOIkL — Purpose World Tour (@PurposeTour2016) March 10, 2017

This is not the first time that Justin Bieber has been accused of appearing “bored” and “lazy” on stage. Several times last year, critics claimed he put up a mediocre performance and appeared to be lip-syncing his songs.

The incident between Sabah and Bieber brings back memories of a pending case involving the singer in Argentina. In 2013, while in Buenos Aires, Bieber is alleged to have ordered his bodyguards to beat up a photographer and steal his money and camera. The singer was ordered to return to the country to testify, but he failed to do so. As a result, Bieber is currently a wanted man in Argentina and cannot return to the country or risk being arrested. If he is found guilty of the charges against him, Bieber could reportedly spend up to six years in jail. According to Yahoo, Bieber’s lawyers plan to take the case to an appeals court in the country.

While he will be taking his 2017 Purpose Tour to South America, Justin Bieber would not be making any stops in Argentina. He apologized to his Argentinian fans for not being able to tour the country last year.

Argentina I do love you. It is in fact one of my favorite places to tour. I wish this was not the case. My lawyers say it is what it is. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 16, 2016

Justin Bieber’s name has been in the news for several reasons this past week. Besides reports about his concerts in Australia, a 42-year-old man impersonating the singer was arrested and charged in Queensland, Australia on Thursday. The Justin Bieber impersonator, who has been charged with over 900 child sex offenses, allegedly posed as the singer online to solicit explicit images from children under the age of 16.

Justin Bieber’s tour of Australia would come to an end on March 15. His next concert is scheduled to take place in Queensland on Monday, March 13.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]