WWE Rumors: This Is Why Roman Reigns Will Beat Undertaker At ‘WrestleMania 33’

WWE rumors about The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 33 keep on surfacing with each passing day. It is turning out to be one of the highly anticipated encounters of recent times.

The Undertaker’s return on RAW has further fueled the fire with speculations growing rapidly about the upcoming match. As reported previously by the Inquisitr, with his recent appearance, the Undertaker has more or less confirmed his encounter with Roman Reigns at WreslteMania 33.

Roman Reigns claiming that the ring was his yard and the Undertaker choke-slamming Reigns before walking out, left fans intrigued about the future of this feud.

WWE rumors suggest that Roman Reigns might walk away triumphant from this epic battle. Despite fans firmly behind the Undertaker, WWE is planning to give Reigns a push. Although fans may not like the idea of Reigns winning, there are enough reasons for him to emerge victorious.

Epic Heel Turn For Reigns

A heel turn for Roman Reigns has been rumored for quite some time, and elimination of the Undertaker at Royal Rumble looked like the perfect opportunity for a heel turn.

However, that did not happen. WWE appears to be planning something even bigger for Roman Reigns’ heel turn. It is evident to the company as well that Reigns is not going to make it to the top as a babyface.

Roman Reigns has been booed at the last two WrestleMania events. His victory over Undertaker in a match, which could possibly be the last match of Deadman as a wrestler could draw a lot of heat from fans.

Defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 could give WWE the perfect moment to turn Roman Reigns into the biggest heel of recent times.

Win For The Undertaker is Meaningless

Undertaker is nearing the end of his career, and he definitely has nothing to prove. He has already sealed his spot in the history of WWE as a living legend.

Winning the match would do no good for the Undertaker. On the other hand, a victory for Reigns is good for both his future and that of the WWE.

At 52, Undertaker has already reached superstardom that is way beyond accolades and championships. His victory would mean another main event push for the Phenom, which seems unlikely.

Undertaker Could Retire Soon

WWE rumors about his health also indicate that Undertaker could retire soon, as reported by Wrestling Inc. It is worth noting that similar reports have been surfacing since the last couple of years, but The Phenom continues to be an integral part of WWE.

It was evident from his appearance at the Royal Rumble 2017 that he had difficulty in performing even simple movements. The Undertaker looked totally out of shape and overweight.

Roman Reigns, on the other hand, is a dominant athlete and losing to someone who is 21 years older than him could tarnish his image, which WWE is trying to build from past few years.

WWE Needs New Icons

If the latest WWE rumors are to be believed, fans across the globe are upset with the company relying too much on the yesteryear superstars to bring back the nostalgia.

WWE banks on the part-timers such as Brock Lesnar, Triple H, Goldberg, John Cena, and others for the pay-per-view events like WrestleMania. But, what will happen after these stars retire?

Roman Reigns is undeniably one of the most consistently pushed wrestlers in WWE. He is capable of inciting emotions in the fans, even if that is of hatred, but he does bring out that emotions.

Reigns defeating the Undertaker will put him in the same exclusive club as Lesnar, who is the only one with a victory over Undertaker at Wrestlemania. Even if a heel turn is not on the cards, a victory will surely help Reigns as a face too.

For A Successful WrestleMania 33

WrestleMania 33 is the grandest event of WWE, and it surely needs some shock value to shoot the ratings through the roof.

WWE rumors suggest that some matches could be canceled and a few others may last only minutes. So, WWE needs some surprises that will leave an impact on their fans.

Roman Reigns defeating The Undertaker will leave fans completely shocked and furious with the outcome. Undoubtedly, the benefits from such a result could be massive for WWE.

