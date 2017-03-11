Donald Trump Admitted to Mentally “Feeling Up” Melania On Howard Stern Show

Donald Trump once said that he “mentally felt up” Melania Trump during a newly resurfaced interview with Howard Stern about ten years ago when he was first running for the presidency.

First Lady Melania Trump & President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/CZJj33JThB — Queen P (@4Prina) March 11, 2017

The New York Post reported at the time that Donald Trump told Howard that his then girlfriend Melania could become wife number 3 before talking about mentally feeling her up.

She also came to the phone to reveal that she was practically nude and that she has a great time in bed with The Donald.

“When we walk into a restaurant, I watch grown men weep,” Trump bragged in reference to Melania’s physical attractiveness.

Stern then asked what got Trump more excited, watching Melania in a thong bikini or having sex with her.

“I think all of the above,” the real estate mogul replied.

The 1999 article in the Post also revealed that even back then, Trump was reluctant to release his tax returns as is customary for presidential candidates. The article quotes his campaign adviser Roger Stone stating that Trump tax return release probably wouldn’t happen

This resurfaced audio is a reminder of another piece of audio of Donald Trump that was released before the election.

During a behind the scenes clip before a segment on Access Hollywood, Trump was caught on a hot microphone having an extremely lewd conversation with host Billy Bush.

In the clip Donald Trump boasted about kissing and groping women and doing so without their permission. He also infamously said that he sometimes grabbed women by the p***y.

“When you’re a star, they let you do it,” the current President of The United States said at the time.

When that clip was released to the public, candidate Trump admitted that he was wrong to say those words and added that the clip was a distraction from the real issues facing the American people.

“I’ve never said I’m a perfect person, nor pretended to be someone that I’m not,” he said, as reported by The Washington Post. “I’ve said and done things I regret, and the words released today on this more than a decade-old video are one of them. Anyone who knows me knows these words don’t reflect who I am.”

While the comments Donald Trump made about Melania 10 years ago are unlikely to affect his standing in his supporters eyes, the raunchy interview may affect the First Lady’s approval ratings and cement a negative image that some already have of her.

Melania Trump begins to embrace new role as first lady: https://t.co/hph7zQpM1b pic.twitter.com/dw6qEAYi0n — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) March 11, 2017

Fashion designer Zac Posen has come out to say that he will never dress Melania or Ivanka Trump. In doing so he joins other fashion designers like Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs who have made similar claims.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Posen said that his brand would never be linked to the First Lady or the First Daughter. He also expressed concern about America’s politics right now.

“Everybody has a voice, whether in fashion or any field,” he said. “There are issues that are being questioned that are fundamentally upsetting to me—deeply: LGBT rights, immigration, funding for the arts, Planned Parenthood, and women’s rights. These are just issues that are very close to my heart, and I use my own private voice and funds to fight for them and in support of them. I think it’s important to use your voice. I think that every brand and person has a right to be vocal.”

‘I f*cking hate Melania Trump’: Dan Savage rips ‘undeservedly charitable view’ of the first lady https://t.co/MjTBWpGqEB pic.twitter.com/xsqOZYbzOB — Raw Story (@RawStory) March 10, 2017

Popular LGBT activist Dan Savage has also gone public about his apparent hatred for the current FLOTUS. Savage expressed his feelings about Melania during a recent episode of his podcast, Savage Lovecast.

Savage asserted that the “charitable” opinion that many have of Melania, namely that she’s been victimized by her powerful husband, is misguided.

“Pretty Melania went on TV to push the same racist conspiracy theories about Barack Obama that her husband did. She’s an immigrant who doesn’t give a sh*t about the plight of other immigrants,” he said, as reported by The Hufffington Post. “She’s famously a plagiarist, and she’s brought ruinous lawsuits against journalists and bloggers, accusing them ― amongst other things ― of potentially interfering with her ability to profit off her role as first lady.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Dietsch, Pool/Getty Images]