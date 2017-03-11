Bella Hadid, The Weeknd Sending Secret Messages? What You Need To See

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd may have split back in November, but the former couple keeps getting linked to each other. The Weeknd has been spotted kissing pop star Selena Gomez back in January and the two have since been on a whirlwind romance. Though the exes are doing their best to move on in their own way, fans have speculated that the two are sending each other secret messages through their respective work.

The Weeknd, 27, finally drop the video to his new single “I Feel It Coming” featuring Daft Punk, which has been burning up the airwaves and the music charts. And, of course, fans think that his music video features a Bella Hadid, 20, lookalike. The video shows The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, singing alone on a plane before he is joined by a mysterious brunette woman who dances with him.

Their affair is short-lived as the couple turned to stone before Daft Punk made an appearance at the end of the five-minute video, reports Life & Style. Fans quickly speculated that his love interest bears a striking resemblance to Bella Hadid. However, she is an actually a Japanese model and actress who goes by the name Kiko Mizuhara, 26.

“Is it me or the girl in his video kinda looks like Bella,” one fan wrote on YouTube.

“F***, I thought it was Bella,” another fan added.

Bella Hadid was featured on the album artwork for The Weeknd’s previous album, Beauty Behind the Madness. The two met in April 2015 and made their red-carpet debut at the 2016 Grammys. The Weeknd said in an interview with Rolling Stone that he asked the model to be on the artwork and she initially turned down the offer.

“I actually asked her to be on the artwork for Beauty Behind the Madness,” he said. “My motive was literally to work with her.”

He was persistent in making the then 19-year-old model his muse. She finally accepted after he asked to meet her “face-to-face.” As for the relationship, he admits that it “just kind of fell into my lap.” The then 25-year-old R&B singer say he “probably would’ve f***ed it up” if he had met Hadid two years prior.

“But I’m more – how do I say it? – clear-thinking now,” he added.

Now let’s move onto Bella Hadid. Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton thinks she’s been sending secret messages to her ex-boyfriend with her sexy selfies and photo shoots. According to him, she supposedly gave her response to The Weeknd’s new music video. She shared a clip for V Magazine in which she’s seen posing in just a black thong.

Where you lead me I will go… @mario_sorrenti @vmagazine A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:17am PST

That wasn’t the only thing that she did. Hadid also shared some racy photos from a new photoshoot from Alexandra Vauthier. The photos feature her wearing a series of sexy black looks against a white backdrop.

???? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Mar 9, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

The model recently opened up about her split. She admitted to Teen Vogue that it was her first real relationship and it sounds like she’s still not quite over it yet.

“It was my first breakup – or second, next to the horse – and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through.”

It doesn’t help that Bella and The Weeknd keep running into each other at fashion shows. She walked the same runway he performed at during Paris Fashion Week. Then the exes shared the runway at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Fans assumed that Bella handled her run-in with The Weeknd like a champ, but she admits that it wasn’t easy.

Trying to move on while the world is watching and speculating must not be easy. Do you think The Weeknd and Bella Hadid are sending each other secret messages through their work? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com]