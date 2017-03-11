Is ‘Young And The Restless’ Alum Justin Hartley ‘Good Enough’ For ‘This Is Us’?

With over a decade of daytime and primetime experience under his belt, Justin Hartley found success beyond his wildest dreams on the NBC hit dramedy; This Is Us. Despite the rave reviews, his portrayal of Kevin Pearson has received, the Young and the Restless alum admits there are days he questions if he is good enough for the NBC series, Soap Central reported.

Justin admitted that the hardest part about his newest acting gig is pulling off the “outstanding” scripts in a convincing way. It sounds like he thinks he’s had struggled in his role of Kevin, but This Is Us fans have not noticed. In fact, the opposite is true. The viewers have raved about his portrayal.

“There’s nothing worse when you have a job and you read something and you’re like, ‘God. How am I possibly going to make this work?’But there’s also something very daunting about reading a script and being like, ‘Oh my God, I hope I’m good enough to make this work,’ which is where I’m at right now.”

Justin Hartley exited the role of Adam Newman on The Young and the Restless in September. He admitted that there were times that he questioned how to make the CBS daytime script believable, but he never questioned his ability to pull it off. His biggest challenge was making unbelievable material believable.

Justin was surprised at the notion that he is a daytime actor, reported E Online. He admits that This Is Us changed his career and there’s no telling where it could take him.

“People know what they know you from,” Hartley says. “Work begets work. I’ve always taken the jobs — I’ve tried to take the jobs where the story is full, or the characters are full. People are so busy nowadays. If you can get people to watch you on anything, it’s very flattering.”

Hartley explained that the best part of the show is that it touches people on so many different levels. His biggest hope is the show speaks to someone about issues they are struggling with personally and helps them talk to their loved ones about it.

“I’m lucky and happy and humbled to be on it.”

The Young and the Restless fans would love to see Justin Hartley return to the series for a short stint to give them closure about Adam’s storyline. According to a recent interview, the chances of that happening is extremely slim.

Hartley stated that CBS could “do as they wish” with the character of Adam and if they choose to recast the role, he wishes them well. It certainly doesn’t sound like he is considering a return to the soap opera any time soon.

“Young and the Restless does their thing, whatever is best for the show. However, they want to run that over there [is fine],” Justin explained.”They obviously know what they’re doing. It’s not about the character, it’s about the legacy of the show. So whatever they think is the best way to do that.”

By all accounts, This Is Us fans are thrilled with his portrayal of Kevin on the NBC prime time show. It always makes the fans feel good when they see daytime soap opera stars move on to bigger roles.

The fact that Justin Hartley doesn’t feel good enough for the role of Kevin makes his fans love him more. It’s obvious that he is doing well judging by the rating reports and viewer comments, yet the Young and the Restless alum believes he could improve.

This Is Us fans, do you think Justin Hartley is “good enough” for the NBC dramedy?

This Is Us Season 1 finale airs Tuesday, March 14.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]