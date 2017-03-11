False Wiretap Claim Adds To Donald Trump’s Impeachable Offenses

False wiretap allegations against Obama, abridging press and religious freedom, and fishy quid pro quos—to impeach Donald Trump, all that’s left is political will.

Donald Trump has been the subject of many controversies since day one and his newest allegations against former president Barack Obama just adds up to his list of impeachable offenses, Bloombergreports.

Last week, Donald Trump let loose a huge allegation against Obama on Twitter, saying that the former president of the US (POTUS) tapped his phone prior to his election.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

After Donald Trump’s huge wiretapping allegation, however, he, nor his staff, failed to cite any semblance of proof or evidence to back his claim. In fact, Chicago Tribune reports that Donald Trump has been hot on Obama’s trail even before he ran for office.

For years, during Obama’s time, Trump has consistently went to Twitter to try and delegitimize Obama’s birth certificate, suggesting he was actually born in Kenya and shouldn’t have been eligible to become president, demanding he see college records and calling the State Health Director who verified the birth certificate was whacked. And then just suddenly, September 2016 comes and, boom, Donald Trump rests his case.

“President Barack Obama was born in the United States. Period. Now, we all want to get back to making America strong & great again.” – Trump — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 16, 2016

And it looks like Donald Trump is going for round two—but this time, critics and academics say he wouldn’t be able to get away as easily.

A professor at Harvard Law School, Noah Feldman details on his Opinion piece at Bloomberg, that Donald Trump’s wiretapping accusations against Barack Obama, if proven false, could be a “major scandal” that “could get the current president impeached.”

If the alleged action would be impeachable if true, so must be the allegation if false. Anything else would give the president the power to distort democracy by calling his opponents criminals without ever having to prove it. If the allegation is not true and is unsupported by evidence, that too should be a scandal on a major scale. This is the kind of accusation that, taken as part of a broader course of conduct, could get the current president impeached.

Feldman explains that it’s not just a case of libel anymore, since Donald Trump is a president of the United States.

An allegation of potentially criminal misconduct made without evidence is itself a form of serious misconduct by the government official who makes it. When President Trump accuses Obama of an act that would have been impeachable and possibly criminal, that’s something much more serious than libel. If it isn’t true or provable, it’s misconduct by the highest official of the executive branch.

In fact, if anyone is getting Donald Trump impeached, this is not the first argument you can run on him. The Hill reports that Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich has outlined four more points that could be used to oust Donald Trump.

Reich tweeted this week an explanation of his five points for the impeachment of Donald Trump.

By my count, there are now four grounds to impeach Trump. The fifth seems to be on its way. pic.twitter.com/PfAw0a0hfU — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 9, 2017

In addition to Donald Trump’s “unfaithfully executing his duties as president by accusing Obama” of the wiretapping, Reich adds that in his first days as POTUS, Trump has already undermined the freedom granted by the constitution upon the press and religious groups.

The travel ban, while it has been signed by Donald Trump as a way to protect the US borders from unwarranted terrorist attacks, has been executed so poorly that even green card holders and dual citizens—muslim in religion but legal US citizens who shouldn’t have been affected by the ban—were held at the airport and refused entry during the first day/s of Donald Trump’s executive order, CNNreported.

Not to mention Donald Trump’s infamous attacking of mainstream media outlets who have been publishing negative stories about him, and US News‘ report on Trump’s nitpicking on which press members could only get access to his press conferences.

New Republic has also explained how Donald Trump’s attitude towards foreign emissaries and how his several businesses benefiting from his new position violates the US constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause.

In a free-wheeling interview with the staff ofThe New York Times, the president-elect made a series of comments that lend credence to the suspicion that he’s running afoul of the “emolument clause” of the Constitution, which prevents the president from being bribed by foreign powers. He said that his Washington, D.C., hotel is “probably a more valuable asset than it was before,” all but acknowledging reports that foreign diplomats are using the hotel to curry favor with him. He also said that he “might have” brought up the issue of wind farms near his Scottish golf courses when talking with Britain’s Nigel Farage, suggesting he was angling for a quid pro quo.

Even with more evidence regarding Trump’s collusion with Russian operatives surfacing, Reich’s final statement about Donald Trump’s impeachment, however, is:

The question is no longer whether there are grounds to impeach Trump. The practical question is whether there is the political will. As long as Republicans remain in the majority in the House (where a bill of Impeachment originates), it’s unlikely.

Will Donald Trump see the end of his term earlier than he expected? Or will he, on his Twitter account, delegitimize these impeachment grounds and constitutional violations, too?

[Featured image by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images]