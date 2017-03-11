Christine Baranski Teases More Sex And More Justin Bartha On ‘The Good Fight’

Christine Baranski is the new Julianna Margulies on CBS, according to People magazine. The 64-year-old has replaced Margulies as the lead character in The Good Wife spin-off, and so far, nobody is complaining.

Late last month, The Good Fight, based on the CBS legal drama that ended its run in May 2016, debuted its first two episodes with Christine Baranski in the lead role. Other familiar faces returning to the spin-off include Cush Jumbo, Zach Grenier, and showrunners Robert and Michelle King.

The Good Wife earned three Emmy Awards throughout its seven-season run, out of 21 nominations in total. And while Christine Baranski has received seven nods for Outstanding Supporting Actress in the CBS series, she didn’t take home a single Emmy Award for the show.

However, with The Good Fight scoring good ratings from critics and having a promising future, Christine Baranski certainly has more chances of winning an Emmy for the Kings – but this time in the Outstanding Leading Actress in a Drama Series category, replacing Margulies.

Watched the 1st 3 ep of #thegoodfight Simply a stellar show with a stellar cast @CushJumbo #ChristineBaranski #roseleslie you are amazing???????????? pic.twitter.com/6ILkhRgURn — Sally Spirit (@Sallyspirit) March 6, 2017

Christine Baranski did, however, win one Emmy award in her career: for Cybill in 1995. On The Good Fight, which picks up one year after the events of The Good Wife‘s final episode, Baranski’s character, Diane Lockhart, loses all her savings after a major financial scam, forcing Diane and her goddaughter Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) out of Lockhart & Lee.

For those who loved The Good Wife, the spin-off series will be equally exciting. And for those who liked The Good Wife but thought there were not enough sex scenes and vulgar language, The Good Fight takes its game to a higher level in terms of both.

In her interview with People magazine ahead of The Good Fight‘s premiere party in New York City, Christine Baranski revisited her character’s history since the original show’s pilot.

“In the first episode, you see her, at the beginning, being very much Diane — at the top of her game, a woman in power, comfortable in a man’s world.”

Justin Bartha, who played Colin Morello in the original series, was quick to tease The Good Fight fans that they will get to see his naked behind onscreen.

“I don’t know if you’re going to get full crack, but you’ll see an outline of it.”

Justin Bartha Goes to Court in The Good Fight https://t.co/LKUh7DHvju pic.twitter.com/sjrLDpxxRA — Parade Magazine (@ParadeMagazine) March 10, 2017

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly shortly before The Good Fight‘s premiere, Christine Baranski revealed what had convinced her to take up the lead role in the spin-off series.

While Christine Baranski admits that everybody tried to warn her to see how the spin-off works before joining it, the actress motivated her eagerness to join the project by the fact that she’d love to work with the Kings again and she’d love to continue playing Diane Lockhart.

Christine Baranski admitted that playing Lockhart for seven years on The Good Wife was “so productive” and “creatively fulfilling.” Explaining that since she “loved” the character and “loved” working with the Kings, she signed the contract for the spin-off “rather quickly.”

Christine Baranski’s promotion from supporting actress on The Good Wife to lead actress on The Good Fight has been received well by critics and fans so far. New additions to the cast – Leslie and Delroy Lindo – have also attracted attention to the CBS All Access show.

The first season of The Good Fight has received good reviews from critics, scoring 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, and receiving 79 percent on Metacritic, according to Gold Derby. Despite being closely tied to the original series, The Good Fight‘s storyline is completely severed from The Good Wife.

