Kristen Stewart Asserts ‘Fluidity’ Is A Factor In Sexuality

Kristen Stewart has been more transparent about her private life since she dropped the words, “I’m like, so gay… ” during an explosive episode of Saturday Night Live. Back in 2012, the Personal Shopper actress was shocked to learn that Donald Trump urged Robert Pattinson to end his relationship with her and added that she had cheated on Pattinson “like a dog.” The tweet came at a time when Kristen’s romance with Twilight costar Robert Pattinson was coming to an end after news of her shocking affair with then-married Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.

“Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re probably not going to like me now because I’m hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ and I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

Now, the Twilight star has opened the door on discussing her personal relationships and attitudes on sexuality. Stewart appeared to be quite proud of the buzz that has surrounded her “coming out” announcement back in February. Kristen said it felt “really cool” to feel unashamed in announcing her sexual orientation.

The actress told the Guardian that times have changed and she wouldn’t have been able to be so open in discussing her sexual orientation if ideologies were different. Kristen said individuals are a part of the change needed and that is why she has not shied away from discussing important issues on sexuality.

Since Kristen has dated both men and women, she confessed that she is perplexed as to why bisexuals are labeled “confused.” In fact, K-Stew feels “quite the opposite.”

“… That whole certainty about whether you’re straight or gay or whatever. You’re not confused if you’re bisexual. It’s not confusing at all. For me, it’s quite the opposite.”

The 26-year-old star said sexuality is sometimes difficult to discuss because the issue of sexuality is “gray.” Stewart said she is happy that the stigma surrounding sexuality is fading and everyone is able to openly communication about it.

Stewart said due to being in the spotlight, she feels a sense of responsibility for others when discussing her sexuality, according to the Guardian. Kristen said it’s taken some time, but she now realizes the impact that her private life has on others. Stewart said this is an opportunity to become selfless and to surrender something that is valuable to her in order to make someone else feel good about themselves.

Stewart discusses other parts of her private life in the interview and suggests that she misses the feeling of being a relatively anonymous celebrity. Kristen said she’s a “people person” who genuinely enjoys getting to know others — therefore, it’s especially tough when people are so interested in her.

“… Because I can’t look at anyone without them noticing me. I want to be able to sit in a room and people-watch. And that’s difficult for me. It’s a unique perspective, for sure.”

According to Stewart, if the topic of sexuality wasn’t such an important topic, she said she would have kept her life private forever. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the star also spoke about ex-boyfriend Pattinson and stated that when she was dating Rob, the public was their “enemy.”

Kristen said that was no way to live, especially since she was confused about who she was at the time.

“I didn’t talk about my first relationships that went public because I wanted things that are mine to be mine. I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world.”

The actress recently made headlines for her shaved peroxide hairdo that she’d been wanting to try out for years. Stewart is also rumored to be dating Belgian-Irish supermodel Stella Maxwell. The duo has been spotted kissing on numerous occasions.

