‘Sesame Street’ Elmo Begs Adele To Meet Him In Australia

It seems that the Sesame Street character Elmo was dying to say “Hello” to Adele when they both were in Australia. It seems Elmo is a big fan of the British singer, and so he took to Twitter to ask her if they could get together. Elmo said that he wanted to meet Adele face to face and hoped that maybe they could sing together. But who knew that Adele had the warm fuzzies for Elmo too?

Even though Adele is a huge star, in many situations, she seems like an everyday gal, says the Inquisitr. Adele says that last time she was touring in the United States, she went shopping at a local mall in California and was able to go into H&M without being recognized. But the problem came when she went to pay and her credit card got declined. It was only after a few minutes that she was recognized. Adele says she was so embarrassed, but she also says that one of her favorite things to do when in the United States is shopping at Target.

OMG Adele & Elmo ????????❤ × #adele #adelelive2017 #elmo × A post shared by adele (@adelesp) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:15am PST

But it sounds like Adele was as excited to meet Elmo as Elmo was eager to meet Adele according to The Hollywood Reporter. Elmo and Adele both found themselves in Australia last week, and yesterday, Elmo’s wish came true. Elmo texted Adele and also told the hosts of the Australian TV show The Project that he’d really like to sing “Rolling in the Deep” with his favorite singer.

“Miss @Adele, Elmo’s been wondering if after all these years you’d like to meet? (We’re both in Australia!)”

Elmo let Adele know that wherever she was in Australia, he would come and meet her.

“Elmo loves you with all of Elmo’s heart. Elmo wants to sing ‘Rolling in the Deep’ with you. Wherever you are, Elmo will fly there. Call Elmo, thank you.”

Adele was touched by the invite and made the meeting happen, and Elmo sent Adele a thank you note.

“Elmo’s dreams have come true! Elmo loves you, Miss @adele! #adelmo.”

Sydney, NSW / ANZ Stadium / Mar 10 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:13pm PST

And when Adele met Elmo, sparks flew, said Entertainment Tonight. Adele even posed with Elmo for a photo and posted it on Instagram. Even better, Adele showed up make-up free, and still looked gorgeous. The new couple even made plans to meet the next time Adele finds herself in New York, and it sounds like the two might meet up at Elmo’s home, Sesame Street.

“Elmo, I love you. Thanks for coming, See you in New York X.”

Adele, who is the mother of a little guy herself, has been touring Australia, and in addition to entertaining the crowds with her incredible voice, she also told them she had secretly gotten married to her longtime love, Simon Konecki.

“Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person.”

❤️ @vanityfair A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:33am PDT

But while Adele is known as a grade-A singer, Elmo has some experience himself, and many artists have stopped by Sesame Street just to sing with him, says Digital Spy.

“Elmo himself is no stranger to some superstar singing partners, having previously performed a Spice Girls hit with Geri Horner and Kaiser Chiefs’ ‘Ruby’ with Ricky Wilson, so we have complete faith in Elmo’s ability to take on Adele’s ‘Rolling in the Deep.'”

So it sounds like the “Rolling In The Deep” duet is being planned for Sesame Street, and the world can’t wait.

Are you surprised that Elmo is a huge fan of Adele?

[Featured Image by Frederick Brown/Getty Images]