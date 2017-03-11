Create Your Own ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Magic With Spotify’s Playlist Maker

Beauty and the Beast’s full original soundtrack and a beautiful, interactive playlist creator based from the movie makes it to Spotify.

Free and non-premium users of Spotify will know how irritating ads can get. But this time, you might be greeted with a rather enchanting Beauty and the Beast ad campaign on Spotify.

The Drum reports that users listening free on Spotify will come across videos ads that will direct them to Disney’s interactive ad campaign for Beauty and the Beast. Clicking the video ad will link you to the Beauty and the Beast Castle Hub, which will direct users to a customized Beauty and the Beast-inspired playlist, based on their listening habits on Spotify.

Marco Bertozzi, vice president of Europe sales for Spotify, says about the campaign:

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is one of the most charming and beautifully-designed campaigns ever launched in partnership with Spotify. It takes music fans on a magical journey through an enchanted castle, linking music with every room and exploring the themes from the film through each of the rooms. These kinds of collaborations bring the very best of sound and vision together on the Spotify platform to deliver a beautiful and engaging experience for music and movie fans.”

The Beauty and the BeastCastle Hub is an interactive landing page designed for the Beauty and the Beast enthusiast. By connecting your Spotify account, you can explore Beauty and the Beast-themed rooms that contain a customized playlist with Beauty and the Beast soundtracks and other various Disney and non-Disney songs.

The Rose Room

The rose room, in the West Wing of the castle, is the epicenter of enchantment. The Beast must learn to love another and be worthy of their love before the last petal of the enchanted rose falls…otherwise, he will remain a beast and his staff their inanimate forms for all eternity.

Some of the 23 music included in this playlist are “Beauty and the Beast (Finale) from the soundtrack, “I See The Light” from Tangled,“True Love’s Kiss” from Enchanted, Sia’s “Unforgettable,” Elton John’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” and “A Whole New World.”

The Ballroom

The ballroom is key in the evolution of the castle’s enchantment throughout the film. It’s also where Belle wears her iconic yellow dress and shares a defining waltz with the Beast.

Some of the 16 music included in this playlist are “Transformations” and “Be Our Guest” from the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack, “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella,“Snow White Overture,” and the London Pops Orchestra’s “When You Wish Upon A Star” from Pinocchio and “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.

Belle’s Bedroom

The castle staff convinces the Beast to allow Belle to stay in this ornate bedroom instead of the dungeon, as they hope she may finally be the one to capture his heart.

Some of the 33 music included in this playlist are “Belle” and “Something There” from the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack, “I See The Light” and “When Will My Life Begin” from Tangled,“I’m In Love With A Monster” from Hotel Transylvania,“La Vie En Rose,” Selena Gomez’ “The Heart Wants What It Wants,” and Kelly Clarkson’s “Break Away.”

The Beast’s Room

This multi-layered bedroom is a frequent place of retreat for the Beast. It also serves as a passage way to the enchanted rose, a constant reminder of the castle’s curse.

Some of the 23 music included in this playlist are “Evermore” from the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack, “So Close” from Enchanted, John Legend’s “Love Me Now,” Dinah Washington’s “Cry Me A River,” Melody Gardot’s “Your Heart Is As Black As Night,” and “Touch the Sky” from Brave.

The Dining Room

The spectacular musical number, “Be Our Guest”, is performed in the main dining room and kitchen by the enchanted castle staff as a lavish attempt to treat Belle more like a guest than a prisoner.

Some of the 45 music included in this playlist are “Be Our Guest” from the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack, “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” from Toy Story, Randy Newman’s “Monster’s Inc.,” “Once Upon A Dream” from Sleeping Beauty,“Cruella De Vil” from 101 Dalmatians, and Mark Rapp’s “Circle of Life” from TheLion King.

The Library

Once the Beast begins to open up to Belle, he grants her access to the library, which serves as a key setting of common interest and intellectual connection between the two.

Some of the 21 music included in this playlist are “The Beast Lets Belle Go” from the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack, “Bedtime” from The Little Mermaid,“Elsa and Anna” from Frozen,“Field Trip” from Finding Nemo, “Paperman” from Wreck-it-Ralph, and Hans Zimmer’s “This Land” from The Lion King.

The Dungeon

At the end of a corridor and up a cold windy staircase lies the Dungeon where Belle’s father, Maurice, is held prisoner. When Belle finally discovers her missing father, she trades her own freedom for his.

Some of the 16 music included in this playlist are “The Beast” from the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack, “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid,“Escape from Muntz Mountain” from Up,“Mother Knows Best” from Tangled,“Prince Ali” from Aladdin, Philharmonic Orchestra’s “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” and “The World’s Most Dangerous Frog” from Muppets Most Wanted.

If, however, you want to listen to the whole list of original soundtracks of Beauty and the Beast, which includes Celine Dion’s “How Does A Moment Last Forever” and Josh Groban’s “Evermore,” Spotify also has the whole Beauty and the Beast (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack/Deluxe Edition) playlist, as Mashablepreviously reported.

Beauty and the Beast opens in theaters worldwide on March 16, 2017.

[Featured image by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]