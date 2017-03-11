Amal Clooney’s Style Gained More Recognition Than Her Message At The U.N.

Amal Clooney’s style made headlines more than her message at the United Nations, which has irked some famous political figures.

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney attended a United Nations meeting to speak about the dire transgressions of the Islamic State group against Iraqis and other people.

The lawyer who represents WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange spoke at the United Nations last Thursday, March 9, and urged members of the council to be more proactive in dealing with the Islamic State group.

Amal Clooney spoke on behalf of the victims of the Islamic State group and on Thursday she asked members of the UN and the Iraqi government why they’re not doing much to prevent these terrorists from committing such atrocities on people.

Clooney even labeled ISIS’ crimes as acts of genocide and she urged members of the United Nations to put an end to these transgressions.

But when news about the event came to the surface most media outlets focused more on Amal Clooney’s style rather than her message.

According to the Washington Post, most of the headlines that featured the human rights lawyer concentrated more on her dress and her baby bump. Earlier reports have mentioned that Amal is expecting twins with her husband, famous actor and director George Clooney.

Despite the significance of Clooney’s message some news outlets preferred to focus more on her fashion style and her baby bump.

Entertainment Tonight tried to balance out their coverage of Clooney‘s appearance at the United Nations by saying that her speech was poignant and relevant but the bulk of their report focused more on how pretty she was in her daffodil-yellow dress.

The media outlet even said that Amal Clooney’s style was reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy’s own style.

Time also joined the bandwagon when they published an article on Clooney on their Motto website—a site dedicated to delivering news to younger audiences.

In their Motto website they described what the human rights lawyer was wearing when she was spotted outside the United Nations building.

E! News joined in as well and they said that Amal Clooney’s style in fashion might even make it as the “Ultimate International Women’s Day Poster” resulting to people criticizing these media outlets for not keeping their eyes on the ball.

One famous politician took notice of this unnecessary coverage of Amal Clooney’s fashion sense and told the media that there’s more to the reputable attorney than her baby bump and her clothes.

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, took to Twitter to remind the media that they should focus more on the message of Amal Clooney than what she was wearing when she went to the United Nations.

Sturgeon, who has been critical of the media in the past due to the latter’s focus on her private life, said on Twitter that Clooney’s message of ending the Islamic State group’s atrocities should be the focus of the media and not her clothes or her growing baby bump.

I'm pretty certain that this wasn't the purpose of this impressive human rights lawyer's appearance at the UN. https://t.co/RIvE4zu79j — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 10, 2017

But the human rights lawyer is clearly aware of the increased attention on her, brought about by her marriage to one of the most famous actors in the world, and to Amal Clooney her style in fashion may be trivial but she’s willing to use her newfound fame to get more people to focus on issues that are important to her and to a lot of people.

During her interview with Fiona Bruce on BBC News, Clooney said that a lot of her work happens away from the public eye and if her newfound fame can help shed more light on her advocacies then it’s something she’s willing to use to her advantage.

She said, “I think if there are more people who now understand what’s happening about the Yazidis and ISIS, and if there can be some action that results from that, that can help those clients, then I think it’s a really good thing to give that case the extra publicity that it may get.”

Clooney is representing Nadia Murad, a Yazidi woman who became one of the Islamic State group’s victims when she was captured in 2014. Murad disclosed to Clooney that she was raped and used as a sex slave by ISIS.

Now that she is free Murad, with the help of Amal Clooney, is asking members of the United Nations to step up their plans to prevent the Islamic State from committing horrible crimes against people like her.

[Featured image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]