WWE News: Popular ‘WWE Network’ Show Not Going As Well As Expected

The WWE Network is filled with exclusive content that brings another element to it aside from vintage wrestling shows. While many have the network simply due to reliving the nostalgia, others enjoy the original shows such as Raw Talk, Holy Foley, The Stone Cold Podcast, and Legends with JBL. One other show has generated a significant level of buzz since its inception: Talking Smack.

Added to the WWE Network as an aftermath of SmackDown Live, Talking Smack has been the place where many controversial moments are formed. One beneficiary from this show is Daniel Bryan, as he is not one to hold his tongue when it comes to mentioning things that are taboo to the WWE. Another person who is not shy to speak his mind is The Miz, as this show has helped him revive his career.

During one of the shows, a conversation between Daniel Bryan and The Miz became quite intense, as the two started spouting out verbal jabs at each other. Especially The Miz, who was talking about how he is the person who remains consistent on the show and is the most must-see WWE superstar on SmackDown Live. This led to much speculation that there was going to be a match between the two at WrestleMania 33. However, according to Bryan’s interview on Gorilla Position, WWE is still being stern on him not returning to the ring.

He also added that, however, the status of his in-ring return still remains “never say never” (h/t WrestlingInc).

“As far as I know, no. You know the one thing about this, in any form of entertainment or fighting, or sport, is ‘never say, never,’ right? I keep going to different things and I keep working on the doctor standpoint of it, ‘Okay, is there anything that I can do more to get cleared?’ and right now I’ve done everything I can possibly do, and so, but I still look at different things and still look at this and that. You know, It’s- I dunno, it’s an unfortunate scenario to me, but at the same time, I’m very grateful for the amount of time I that had being able to do this.”

During the Miz TV segments, as well as a number of his matches, Miz would give mocking “Yes!” chants to the crowd, as well as copy a number of Bryan’s in-ring moves. All of this further speculated that a match was being lined up.

Talking Smack significantly helped The Miz be one of the best heels on SmackDown Live, and once again a legitimate upper midcard name. While this segment, and many others, gave the impression that Talking Smack was one of the most popular shows on the network, apparently it is not going as well as expected.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, the show “Varies by the week… but not well.”

Regarding the status of Talking Smack, it does not appear that the show will end anytime soon. Although the numbers are not going as well as expected, it still generates a strong buzz that leaves fans talking. One major factor that could be why it is not as popular as expected is the fact that people have already watched two hours of SmackDown Live, and it may be a bit of an overload.

This original show on the WWE Network is just one of many aspects of why fans enjoy it, and those who subscribe have little to no complaints. As angles continue to develop, and controversial discussions continue to transpire, there will be a need for Talking Smack to be aired on the WWE Network.

[Featured Image By WWE]