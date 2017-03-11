Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner $130 Million Divorce Held Off For Financial Benefit

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner will reportedly not divorce for a long time and there is a good reason behind it. The Hollywood’s elite couple announced their separation two years ago but still has not talked about divorce yet.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are keeping mum over their divorce. Many even thought that they are looking for reconciliation but that might not be the case. Reconciliation or not, there $130 million divorce is held off mostly for financial benefits. According to Market Watch, they might be one of the few Hollywood couples who is playing the smart way.

The divorce settlement amount’s net worth is $130 million, out of which $105 million is owned by Ben Affleck. Rest $60 million belongs to Jennifer Garner, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

According to reports, popular Ben and Jen couple are not divorcing for an indefinite period to make better use of their finances. The report analyzed financially revealed that Affleck and Garner might be waiting for some big income to come their way and then call for the divorce. The estranged couple can also be waiting for some royalties or some big bonus from investments.

“If they [Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner] do end up filing for divorce, it makes sense for Garner and Affleck to wait 10 years before doing so. Upon retirement, a person can claim spousal social security benefits based on the earnings of an ex-spouse, provided that the couple was married for at least 10 years and the claimant remains unmarried.”

Recent reports from People revealed that Ben and Jen have called off their divorce. They are reportedly looking forward to reconciliation. The couple still lives together, taking care of their three children and praise each other all the time. The sources of the magazine said that they are constantly working on their marriage.

“Jen has called off the divorce. She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try. There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents.”

However, TMZ later debunked these sources and said that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s divorce is very much on the table. They are looking forward to dedicated co-parenting of Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. The couple still goes on vacations together with their kids and have been photographed sharing happy moments.

There were rumors that the Batman v Superman actor was caught cheating on Garner with their kids’ nanny but such reports were later trashed by the actress. She revealed in her interview that the couple had separated long before media started reporting on the extra-marital affair. She cleared the air that the nanny plays no role in their divorce announcement.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s divorce announcement came as a shock for fans. Their 10 years of marriage had really set relationship goals. There is no definite reason revealed behind their separation but Garner had said that Affleck failed to be emotionally present. The 44-year-old actress said that the Batman v Superman actor can cast quite a shadow and she could feel his absence.

If reports are to be believed then Ben and Jen’s decision to hold off divorce for future financial gains is going to be a difficult journey. Randy Kessler, an Atlanta-based lawyer revealed further that reconciliation is possible among couple over time if they care.

“We see reconciliation more often when there’s passion, even anger. It’s when people truly don’t care anymore and are emotionless that reconciliation seems the least possible.”

The duo is constantly in the news and remaining close after separation will bring the testing time for the couple. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have not officially commented on final divorce filing and settlement amount or plan.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1]