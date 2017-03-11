Britney Spears Bikini Pictures: Pop Star Posts Vacation Shots In Yellow Bikini

Britney Spears rocked a skimpy yellow bikini in a series of vacation photos that went viral this week, showing that the 35-year-old mother of two still has the ability to send her fans into a frenzy.

The singer posted the series of pictures on Friday, showing herself lounging on the beach that People magazine noted was “showcasing her amazing beach body and cute yellow bikini.”

The Britney Spears bikini pictures were a huge hit, garnering more than 1.3 million views in less than 24 hours along with thousands of comments.

TGIF ☀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 10, 2017 at 1:08pm PST

In another short video clip Spears jumped for joy.

“Jumping for joy!! Spring is coming,” she wrote.

Jumping for joy!! Spring is coming ???????? A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 9, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

Britney Spears is also quite a fan of sharing fitness pictures online, including a viral set of pictures of her yoga-like workout.

Good morning! May you all have a blessed day ???? A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 19, 2016 at 9:19am PST

Britney Spears is no stranger to posting racy pictures on Instagram. Back in February, she posted some topless (though strategically covered) pictures that also went viral with fans.

“The ‘Make Me’ artist seductively gazed into the camera with one hand by her face,” the Mail Online noted. “Britney wore only a layered necklace for the photoshoot with her short blonde locks wavy and loose around her.”

The latest bikini pictures came during Britney’s break from her Las Vegas residency. She has performed the “Britney: Pieces of Me” show since late 2013 and is on a break until March 22.

There has been a resurgence of interest in Britney Spears in recent weeks, thanks in part to the controversial and unauthorized biopic from Lifetime, Britney Ever After.

As the Mirror noted, there was considerable focus on Britney’s failed relationships and even an unsubstantiated allegation that she and Justin Timberlake filmed a sex tape.

“The pop princess is played by Australian actress Natasha Bassett, while Nathan Keyes appears in the role of JT as the first half focuses on their relationship. “The film also portrays their breakup as the reasons for her eloping with Jason Alexander – as well as her marriage and breakup from dancer Kevin Federline.”

The movie was quite controversial with fans, who claimed that it focused too much on Britney’s troubles and not enough on her success in the music industry, including a career that has now spanned close to two decades.

Britney Spears apparently wasn’t a fan of the series, either.

“She is mortified that her worst moment is being dredged up again in front of millions of fans,” a source told the Sun (via the Mirror).

But Britney seems to have found happiness with her new man, 23-year-old Sam Asghari. The two have been dating for several weeks now and Spears shared many happy shots of them together.

Though there is a 12-year age difference between the two, they seem quite happy judging by Britney’s pictures of the two. As the Sun explained, it was actually Britney’s work that first brought the two together.

“The couple met when Sam starred in Britney’s raunchy music video ‘Slumber Party,’ playing the singer’s love interest,” the report noted. “In clips from the video, the two stare at each other over a dinner table, which Britney crawls across in a skimpy outfit and over the knee boots, before licking split milk from in front of Sam.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]