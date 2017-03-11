Did ‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Reveal Her Baby Daddy’s Name On Instagram?

Kailyn Lowry was heard mentioning someone named Chris during a recent Instagram live chat and some fans are convinced the Teen Mom 2 star accidentally confirmed the identity of her third child’s father.

Following weeks of rumors regarding Kailyn Lowry’s ties to Chris Lopez, and his possible involvement with her pregnancy, Lowry mentioned a Chris after being asked about her baby’s potential name.

“Chris will be like I’m ‘Holden’ the baby,” Kailyn Lowry said in response to someone who recommended the name Holden.

According to an In Touch Weekly report, Kailyn Lowry’s possible slip-up may have been an accidental confirmation of her baby’s father’s identity. However, according to the reality star and mother of three, her comment about Chris was actually in reference to one of her female friends named Kristen.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

Kailyn Lowry confirmed her baby news with fans on February 24 after weeks of rumors regarding her possible pregnancy, but at the time, she didn’t mention anything about her baby’s father. She also failed to reveal his name on Twitter, but said that she was not currently dating anyone when asked about the relationship by a fan.

Days after her announcement, Kailyn Lowry appeared on an episode of the live Teen Mom 2 after show where host Nessa Diab questioned her about the identity of her baby’s daddy. In turn, the reality star revealed that she was not ready to discuss the issue.

Kailyn Lowry married her now-ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, in 2012 and in May of last year, she announced their plans for divorce. At the time, Kailyn Lowry claimed that while her then-husband wanted to expand their family further, she was not open to the idea of having more kids and preferred to instead focus on her schooling and her career.

Months later, she conceived her third child.

“Of course, I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage,” Kailyn Lowry explained to fans on her blog. “Shortly after I started having complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me. When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more. This was the choice I made. This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have.”

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:24pm PST

“I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” she continued, “and like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

Kailyn Lowry follows in the footsteps of Jenelle Evans, her Teen Mom 2 co-star, who welcomed her third child with a third man at the end of January. Kailyn Lowry’s other co-star, Chelsea Houska, also welcomed a baby in January. Her son, Watson Cole DeBoer, was the reality star’s second child and the first for her husband, Cole DeBoer.

Kailyn Lowry shares her oldest child, son Isaac, 7, with Jo Rivera, and her second child, Lincoln, 3, with Javi Marroquin.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, including her exes, Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]