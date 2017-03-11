Samsung Galaxy S8 And S8+ Photos Confirmed By Early Released Skins

Alleged photos of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ units have been circulating online but these skins released early for the S8 and S8+ confirm the final build of the much-awaited Samsung phones.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ units are easily two of the most leaked and speculated smartphones to date. We have been treated to various rumors and leaks about the device’s design, specs, and features, well even before it got an official release date.

We’ve heard and previously reported about the screen resolution, battery power, camera specs, and other whatnots, and even got a glimpse of how the Galaxy S8+ could perform efficiently and quickly with an octa-core CPU. But more than what’s inside the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, of course, we’re also very much interested about what kind of outside will house the powerhouse inside.

This week, we saw photos of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ crawling the internet via Twitter user UniverseIce, Android Community reports. UniverseIce, ever since it created itself in February 2017, have constantly been giving out leaks of the S8 and the S8+. One of its most recent are the new photos that revealed the final design of the S8 and S8+.

We’re sure you’re wondering how legit these leaks are. In fact, photos and videos of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ have already been mushrooming everywhere.

But just to make it more interesting, Trusted Reviews reports that premiere and trusted company dbrand, who is known for making top-quality skins for various electronic devices and consoles, has jumped into the ship and released the final design for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ ahead of Samsung’s official release.

dbrand is known for releasing skins for consoles and devices that are still even on pre-order so customers can customize their devices as soon as the device or console ships. We’ve seen dbrand release pre-order skins for the Nintendo Switch before its release date (although that one didn’t work quite well as they hoped it would). And this time, it’s pre-order time for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.

If you check the page for the Samsung Galaxy S8 skins and Samsung Galaxy S8+ skins, you’ll notice how quite consistent the design of the phones are with the leaked photos and videos. And if you doubted those social media-leaked photos of the S8 and S8+, your doubts have now come to an end.

dbrand, like other manufacturers of smartphone accessories, are always given units before public release. Just so happened that this time around, while Samsung has gone out of its way to hide the final versions of the upcoming S8 and S8+, dbrand did not dilly-dally any further.

And yes, the location of that fingerprint scanner is confirmed by these S8 and S8+ skins, too. We though it was awkwardly placed, based on the previous S8 and S8+ photo leaks, but it looks like these are pretty much set in stone.

Another interesting fact about the S8 and S8+ comes by the way of dbrand’s description of the materials it uses on the phones. Apparently, the S8 and S8+ are another two of those devices that will bug us out to no end, thanks to its fingerprint-hungry surface. dbrand writes on the S8 and S8+ skins landing pages:

Credit where credit is due… the new Galaxy S8 is an engineering masterpiece. That said, it’s also an absolute fingerprint magnet. What better way to protect from scratches and add some grip than with a dbrand Samsung Galaxy S8 skin.

Remember those surfaces that a slightly oily hand can turn into a fingerprint Jackson Pollock? Well the S8’s and the S8+’s back panels, apparently, will be like that. So if you’re skipping on a smartphone case to be able to feel and enjoy the sleekness and slimness of the S8 and the S8+, dbrand’s skins should be your next stop after the Samsung store.

dbrand offers textured skins for the S8 and S8+, which come in carbon fiber, stone, matte, metal, leather, wood, and various other colors.

Forbesreports that the design, specs, and entirety of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be revealed on March 29, 2017.

[Featured image by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Samsung]